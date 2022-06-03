18 years ago, Yadier Molina was an instant hit in his debut with the Cardinals

On June 3, 2004, Yadier Molina made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. Here is how Rick Hummel captured the moment.
Cardinals catcher Mike Matheny said he was feeling no better after suffering a strained muscle in his right side Wednesday, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list.
The Cardinals' future fast-forwarded several months when prized catching prospect Yadier Molina, 21, was promoted from Class AAA Memphis.
Molina, the youngest of the three catching Molina brothers -- Bengie and Jose play for Anaheim -- started Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, catching Woody Williams. Not only did he handle that job well, but he threw out a runner at second, tagged out another at the plate and had two hits and scored a run in the Cardinals' 4-2 victory.
Molina was hitting .310 with one homer and 14 runs batted in at Memphis. He had struck out only 13 times in 36 games and he had thrown out an impressive 17 of 28 runners who had tried to steal.
In 2003, Mike Matheny and Yadier Molina.
General manager Walt Jocketty said there was little debate on who to summon from the minors.
"He's the right guy," Jocketty said. "It's a great opportunity for him and a great opportunity for us to see what he can do."
Manager Tony La Russa said he would "mix and match" Molina with incumbent backup Cody McKay.
"We're going to go one game at a time, one series at a time," La Russa said.
Molina, a righthanded hitter, was one of eight righthanded batters who faced Pittsburgh lefthander Oliver Perez on Thursday.
Plus, McKay and Williams had struggled working together when Williams started in Houston last week.
Molina has been with the Cardinals during the last two spring trainings and had impressed La Russa, pitching coach Dave Duncan and Matheny.
"He's an excellent receiver and thrower," La Russa said. "He has a lot of poise and maturity beyond his age and experience. And he's got the kind of stroke where he can get some base hits."
La Russa said that with the makeup of the Cardinals' staff being mostly veterans, "we're going to encourage them to take charge. But there's more for (Molina) to do than just go out there and play."
Duncan and La Russa said Molina would get all the help he needed from the bench, but Duncan added, "He's not intimidated by the major leaguers. He should do all right.."
Matheny said he had enjoyed working this spring with Molina and had looked forward to his emergence onto the big-league stage, although he joked, "I wasn't necessarily excited about seeing it this year. But I'm going to do everything I can to help him."
Upon being awakened at home at 11:30 Wednesday night by Memphis manager Danny Sheaffer, who surprised him with the news, Molina called his brothers in Anaheim.
"It was Jose's (29th) birthday and he was very happy," said Yadier (pronounced YAH-dee-air) Molina.
Asked what advice his brothers might have given him, the youngest Molina said, "They told me to just keep working hard and not to pay attention to the fans. Just keep working hard like in the minor leagues. They've taught me a lot about how to play this game."
The Puerto Rican born Molina, whose only prior experience in a big-league stadium was to watch his brothers play in the 2002 World Series in Anaheim, is listed in the media guide at 225 pounds but looks much sleeker.
"He's lost a lot of weight," center fielder Jim Edmonds said.
Through the Years: Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes the field for the start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers on Friday, June 21, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The Cardinals Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina celebrate after winning Game 5 Friday, Oct. 27, 2006, and the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina jokes with a teammate through a fence during spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina, (upper right) signs a piece of memorabilia for fans, at day three of the 17th Annual Cardinal Care Winter Warm-Up at the Hyatt-Regency in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina celebrates a hit during the Cardinals home opener last April.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina (left) bumps fists with his brother and Cardinals hitting coach Bengie Molina after hitting a single in the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, May 30, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Bengie Molina was filling in at first base due to the absence of bench coach Mike Aldrete. Usual first base coach Chris Maloney acted as the bench coach for the game.
Wanda and Yadier Molina attended "A Night in Old San Juan" at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday to benefit the Carlos Beltran Foundation. (Photo by Sarah Conard)
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) is shown in the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina poses for a selfie with many of the friends and family who helped him delivery water, food, and other supplies to residents of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Maria. Molina's visit, which concluded Sunday, included stops in and around his hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Photo courtesy of Yadier Molina's Instagram page.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina leaps into the arms of pitcher Adam Wainwright after the final out in the Cardinals' 3-1 win over the New York Mets in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2006, at Shea Stadium in New York. The Cardinals advance to face the Detroit Tigers in the World Series. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hits soft toss balls from hitting coach Mark McGwire (right) before taking batting practice on Feb. 14, 2011, during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, as part of his work with Fundacion 4, delivers goods such as water and food to residents of his hometown in Puerto Rico. Molina visited in person with supplies to help people recover from the damage left by Hurricane Maria. Photo courtesy of Evelyn Guadalupe and Molina's Fundacion 4.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina looks for another out opportunity after tagging out Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison in fourth inning action during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Sept. 1, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, wearing a St. Louis Blues shirt, greets a neighbor in his hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Statues of Molina and his brothers, who also played in the major leagues, are in the background. Molina traveled to Puerto Rico with supplies to help residents who are still recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Maria. Photo courtesy of Evelyn Guadalupe and Molina's Fundacion 4.
American League's Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley poses for a photo with home plate umpire Joe West, as National League catcher Yadier Molina, right, takes a photo, during the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina poses with a group of kids from a Puerto Rican baseball academy after finishing a workout at the Cardinals spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Juan Uribe struck out with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth inning during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stands with his hands on his hips as a ball is somehow stuck to his chest protector during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis. The ball was stuck to Molina's chest protector on a dropped third strike allowing the Cubs' Matt Szczur to reach first base when Molina couldn't find the ball. The baseball that curiously stuck to Molina's chest protector during the game was sold for $2,015 in a St. Louis Cardinals online auction. There were 58 bids for the ball, and the winner was declared when the auction closed Sunday night, April 17. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Jeff Roberson
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws out Milwaukee's Ryan Braun trying to steal second after Aramis Ramirez struck out in eighth inning action during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, May 17, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returns to the dugout after warming up a pitcher in the ninth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday Oct. 14, 2014, at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Molina suffered a strained oblique in Game 2 and was replaced in the starting lineup by A.J. Pierzynski for Game 3.
Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina singles to left in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, October 27, 2006. Chris Lee | Post-Dispatch
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after driving in a run with a single in seventh inning action during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is doused by teammates in the clubhouse after a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. The Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division championship and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Yadier Molina accepted both a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove from Rawlings for his defensive excellence in 2011 before the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, April 28, 2012, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, right, is congratulated by Adam Wainwright after scoring on a wild pitch by Washington Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez during the second inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League division series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the dugout during a game on May 14, 2008, between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Molina is waiting to hear if there will be any disciplinary action taken against him for his argument with an umpire in Milwaukee last weekend.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the dugout on April 5, 2010, during the season-opening game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina receives throws on Feb. 18, 2010, from pitcher Chris Carpenter alongside teammates Jason LaRue (center) and Matt Pagnozzi during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the dugout during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Friday, Aug. 9, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after hitting a grand slam in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Yadier Molina embraces Cardinals teammate Albert Pujols after Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina adjusts his hat at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2013.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws out Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto on a ground out in the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, July 27, 2015, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals Jason Motte and Yadier Molina celebrate victory as National League Champions Sunday, October 16, 2011 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
