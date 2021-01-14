1932: Rookie Dizzy Dean signs, proclaiming 'I'll win 25 games at least for the Cards next year'

On January 14, 1932, the Cardinals signed a young pitching prospect who would go on to have a Hall of Fame career. This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the news.

Jerome Herman "Dizzy" Dean, the young right-handed pitcher who has a fine chance to earn a job as a regular with the Redbirds of 1932. signed a Cardinal contract this afternoon after conferring for more than four hours with Branch Rickey, vice president and business manager.

In accordance with the policy of disclosing as little as possible, no statement was made as to terms or length of contract "I'm all set now and I'll win 25 games at least for the Cards next year," Dean told a Post-Dispatch reporter.

"Do you think you'll be more effective as a result of your year in the Texas League? Dean was asked.

"No sir," he replied. "I couldn't be any better. I'd have been a winder for the Cards last year. But they'll be glad they've got me the coming season. I'll see that they win another pennant" Dean said.

He had spent much of the winter hunting with his brother, Paul, near Russellville, Ark.