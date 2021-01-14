 Skip to main content
1932: Rookie Dizzy Dean signs, proclaiming 'I'll win 25 games at least for the Cards next year'
1932: Rookie Dizzy Dean signs, proclaiming 'I'll win 25 games at least for the Cards next year'

DIZZY DEAN

Dizzy Dean at spring training in 1936. The Associated Press caption read: "With his familiar wind-up, Diz is getting ready to shove one of his high hard ones toward the plate." (AP Photo)

On January 14, 1932, the Cardinals signed a young pitching prospect who would go on to have a Hall of Fame career. This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the news.

Jerome Herman "Dizzy" Dean, the young right-handed pitcher who has a fine chance to earn a job as a regular with the Redbirds of 1932. signed a Cardinal contract this afternoon after conferring for more than four hours with Branch Rickey, vice president and business manager.

In accordance with the policy of disclosing as little as possible, no statement was made as to terms or length of contract "I'm all set now and I'll win 25 games at least for the Cards next year," Dean told a Post-Dispatch reporter.

"Do you think you'll be more effective as a result of your year in the Texas League? Dean was asked.

"No sir," he replied. "I couldn't be any better. I'd have been a winder for the Cards last year. But they'll be glad they've got me the coming season. I'll see that they win another pennant" Dean said.

He had spent much of the winter hunting with his brother, Paul, near Russellville, Ark.

"You ought to see my brother," Dean exclaimed. "He is as tall as I am and weighs more than 200 pounds. What a pitcher he is going to be." Dean plans to return to Arkansas after spending the night in St Louis.

Postscript: Dean did not deliver on his prediction of winning 25 games, winning only 18. But he did lead the league in strikeouts, innings pitched and shutouts. Two years later he would win 30 games for the Cardinals.

