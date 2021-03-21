 Skip to main content
1934: The tragic death of Pea Ridge Day, the hog-calling Cardinals pitcher
1934: The tragic death of Pea Ridge Day, the hog-calling Cardinals pitcher

Pitcher Pea Ridge Day only pitched two seasons with the Cardinals, but he made quite and impression. 

He was a screwball pitcher, literally and figuratively. He was know for making hog calls on the mound, including a loud "Yippee!" that evoked memories of his childhood days on an Arkansas farm.

He won only three games for the Cardinals, one of them being a 14-hitter that he spun in a 20-5 rout of the Cubs.

But on March 21, 1934, the baseball world was saddened to learn of the the death of Pea Ridge, who reportedly was distraught over not being able to pitch in the big leagues any longer. 

Here was the story that appeared in the Post-Dispatch.

Pea Ridge DayPea Ridge Day Thu, Mar 22, 1934 – Page 20 · St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, Missouri) · St. Louis Post Dispatch

