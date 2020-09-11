1974: Bake McBride's mad dash ends the longest game in Cardinals history

"Hodges was up away from the plate and I was sliding behind him," McBride said. Cardinal manager Red Schoendienst, who sided with Benson, was asked whether McBride would be fined for not heeding the stop sign.

The Redhead cracked, "Bake was running so fast that he couldn't see the sign. When you've got speed like McBride's, you make the other guys nervous. You just can't beat that speed."

McBride was leading off when Schoendienst flashed the hit-and-run sign. "I was leaning,", said Bake, "Leaning back-on my heels, resting."

He had been in center field from the start arid was probably weary.

"When I turned second, I said to myself. 'I'm going all the way,' " Bake said.

As plate umpire Ed. Sudol signaled him safe, McBride lay on the ground, seemingly stunned that the tie-breaking run actually had been scored.

"There was dirt in my eyes, dirt everywhere," he said. "I was tired."

If he thought he was tired, he should have checked Sudol. The plate umpire has been through this thing before, of course. He was behind the plate for the 23-inning Mets-Giants game in 1964 and the 24-inning game between the Astros and the Mets in 1968.