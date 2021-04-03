20 years ago: The Cardinals take a chance on untested rookie Albert Pujols

On April 2, 2001, the Cardinals added rookie Albert Pujols to their roster, replacing an injured Bobby Bonilla. Rick Hummel was on the scene, and this is how he covered it.
The rookie will be in the outfield against Colorado this afternoon.
As the old theater joke went, "Will it play in Peoria?" Not only did Albert Pujols do Peoria last year, his first in the Cardinals' system, but he also did Potomac and Memphis, and now, he will do St. Louis. The third baseman-outfielder has been added to the Cardinals' 25-man roster for the start of the regular season today in Colorado, where the temperature, incidentally, is expected to be 70 degrees. Pujols and lefthanded reliever Jeff Tabaka were boosted from nonroster status to spots on the 25-man roster Sunday. There are still 27 players traveling with the club, including outfielders John Mabry and Bernard Gilkey, because veteran switch-hitter Bobby Bonilla hasn't gone on the disabled list. Yet.
Manager Tony La Russa said one of the most enjoyable parts of his job is informing young players they will be in the big leagues for the first time.
That he did Sunday morning.
"There are so many conversations that are painful," said La Russa, who has to tell many more players they aren't making the club. "You have 10 bad ones for one good one, so you'd better enjoy that one good one."
Asked if he were excited, Pujols smiled and said: "I don't know. Might be. But I'm still working hard every time I come to the ballpark. They told me I made the club, but I've still got to work hard to stay here the whole year."
General manager Walt Jocketty and La Russa said it was almost a certainty that Bonilla would go on the disabled list today. The rest of the roster had to be put together by Saturday night, with the exception of disabled players, so one more day was allowed for Bonilla to make a substantial recovery from his left hamstring injury, which he didn't.
"He can hit, but he's not moving very well," said La Russa, who was surprised that Bonilla even sneaked in some batting practice swings before the final exhibition game of the spring against the Seattle Mariners. Bonilla also ran lightly in the outfield before the game and said he felt better.
But, said Jocketty, "We don't anticipate him making a miraculous recovery. We just want to make sure he's 100 percent."
With the backdating of his disablement, Bonilla would be eligible to play April 9 when the Cardinals open their home schedule.
"But he might be more than a week," Jocketty said.
Next in line to be added to the roster is Mabry, and, if Mabry is not added, it would be Gilkey, like Mabry a former Cardinal. Mabry has had the better spring, hitting six home runs to Gilkey's one, although neither had a high average.
Mabry, a lefthanded hitter, batted .236 and Gilkey .205, but Mabry is most likely to be added, Jocketty said.
Both players have contracts calling for them to make $800,000 if they are on the major-league club and $200,000 if they aren't.
Pujols basically played himself onto the team by hitting .306 with three home runs and playing five positions. When camp began, there was even talk about him going to Class AA, which he skipped in his whirlwind tour of the Cardinals' system last year.
But, Jocketty said: "The more we saw him the more we felt he could definitely contribute. We're looking for a quality righthanded bat. He's unproven, but he's certainly shown every indication he can compete at the major-league level. We'll see what develops."