20 years ago: The Cardinals take a chance on untested rookie Albert Pujols

On April 2, 2001, the Cardinals added rookie Albert Pujols to their roster, replacing an injured Bobby Bonilla. Rick Hummel was on the scene, and this is how he covered it.

The rookie will be in the outfield against Colorado this afternoon.

As the old theater joke went, "Will it play in Peoria?" Not only did Albert Pujols do Peoria last year, his first in the Cardinals' system, but he also did Potomac and Memphis, and now, he will do St. Louis. The third baseman-outfielder has been added to the Cardinals' 25-man roster for the start of the regular season today in Colorado, where the temperature, incidentally, is expected to be 70 degrees. Pujols and lefthanded reliever Jeff Tabaka were boosted from nonroster status to spots on the 25-man roster Sunday. There are still 27 players traveling with the club, including outfielders John Mabry and Bernard Gilkey, because veteran switch-hitter Bobby Bonilla hasn't gone on the disabled list. Yet.

Manager Tony La Russa said one of the most enjoyable parts of his job is informing young players they will be in the big leagues for the first time.

That he did Sunday morning.