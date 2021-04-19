2010: Joe Strauss explains the 'python offense' to Cardinals fans.

trav40: Joe why can't we win against losing teams? Seems to me that it is either a lack of effort or looking past the lesser opponent either scenario is a fatal mistake. Do you think we will sign a third baseman?





Joe Strauss: Entering today, the Cardinals were hitting .232 against the Brewers, .273 against the Cubs, .254 against Houston and .311 against Pittsburgh. They had averaged 5 runs per game against MIL, 6 against the Pirates, less than 4 versus Houston and 4.4 against the Cubs. I wouldn't cite lacking effort. This is a lesser defensive team and an inconsistent offensive one. Last year's 91-win bunch produced the Python Offense that would gorge for a day or two then slumber for almost a week. The Cardinals just emerged from a run of 10 consecutive games in which they scored four runs or more. Since they have scored 2, 7 and 2 runs. Through six innings today Randy Wolf is feeding them a two-hit shutout. This ain't new.