2022 MLB Field of Dreams game Cubs vs. Reds game time, TV, live stream

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to meet in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET.

This marks the second consecutive year that MLB has hosted a game at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." The Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in Dyersville on Aug. 12, 2021.

The Cubs and Reds are both scheduled to wear custom uniforms inspired by ones from the early 20th century. The Cubs' uniforms are based on their 1929 uniforms, and the Reds' uniforms are based on the team's 1919 uniforms.

2022 MLB Field of Dreams game: How to watch Cubs vs. Reds on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 11

Location: Dyersville, Iowa

TV channel: FOX

FOX broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Davis (play-by-play) and John Smoltz (analyst).

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Cincinnati Reds radio: WLW-AM 700

Chicago Cubs radio: WSCR-AM 670, WRTO-AM 1200

David Ross is the Chicago Cubs manager. David Bell is the Cincinnati Reds manager.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.