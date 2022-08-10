 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

2022 MLB Field of Dreams game Cubs vs. Reds game time, TV, live stream

  • 0
Yankees White Sox Baseball

Actor Kevin Costner walks to the stands before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to meet in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 11. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET.

This marks the second consecutive year that MLB has hosted a game at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." The Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in Dyersville on Aug. 12, 2021. 

The Cubs and Reds are both scheduled to wear custom uniforms inspired by ones from the early 20th century. The Cubs' uniforms are based on their 1929 uniforms, and the Reds' uniforms are based on the team's 1919 uniforms. 

People are also reading…

2022 MLB Field of Dreams game: How to watch Cubs vs. Reds on TV, live stream

Yankees White Sox Baseball

Chicago White's Tim Anderson points to the dugout after hitting a one-run double against the New York Yankees during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Game time: 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 11

Location: Dyersville, Iowa

TV channel: FOX

FOX broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Davis (play-by-play) and John Smoltz (analyst). 

Online live stream:  FOXsports.com/live

Cincinnati Reds radio:  WLW-AM 700

Chicago Cubs radio:  WSCR-AM 670, WRTO-AM 1200

David Ross is the Chicago Cubs manager. David Bell is the Cincinnati Reds manager. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News