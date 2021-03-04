25 years ago: La Russa gets his first win with the Caridnals

Rick Hummel has been covering Cardinals baseball for nearly 50 years. We look back at some of his top stories. Today, from March 4, 1996, when Tony La Russa won his first game as a Cardinals manager.
A pat on the back from club President Mark Lamping cemented the moment.
"Any time you can get off zero is important," new Cardinals manager Tony La Russa said. "Every `W' is real sweet."
This victory, a 5-3 win Monday over the Philadelphia Phillies, was La Russa's first after three exhibition losses, one of which didn't count. Left fielder Darren Daulton's muff of a fly ball in the fifth inning helped the Cardinals along.
Dennis Eckersley, like La Russa an Oakland Athletics refugee, also got his first National League victory in more than 10 years, although it was tainted. Eckersley gave up a two-run homer to former Cardinal Todd Zeile before the Cardinals rallied for four runs in the next inning, aided by Daulton. That made Eckersley the pitcher of record.
Eckersley got the next three outs after Zeile's homer, but he wasn't entirely happy.
"I don't like giving up home runs. Nobody wants to give up home runs," Eckersley said. "It makes me mad. That means I'm not where I want to be."
Zeile slugged a first-pitch fastball. "I just threw a fat one for a strike and he hit it out," Eckersley said. "He got what he wanted."
Zeile readily agreed.
"He gave me a cookie," the Phillies' new third baseman said. "But I bet everybody on that side of the field was saying, `He never swings at the first pitch. Get ahead of him.' "
Eckersley, 41, was making his first appearance of the spring. "I've just got to get comfortable," he said. "I need all the time (this spring). I've always needed all the time."
He appeared in the fourth inning because La Russa likes to make sure his relievers face big-league hitters.
"If you come in late in the game in spring training," Eckersley said, "you never see their lineup. Sometimes in the ninth inning, I'd be facing guys I've never seen."
Eckersley is one of a few veterans new to the Cardinals who have spent all or most of their careers in the American League. Phillies manager Jim Fregosi said: "It's been my experience that it's awfully tough for guys to change leagues late in their career. But it's easier for pitchers."
One of the technical matters Eckersley is working on is delivering more quickly to the plate because there is more running in the National League. "I was thinking about that today," said Eckersley, who tried that with Zeile at the plate. "But I have to be careful."
Eckersley said that when he is pitching "you know that people are going to say, `Here he comes. He's going to throw a strike.' But not belt high."
The Cardinals' go-ahead run scored on an infield single by catcher Tom Pagnozzi, who beat Zeile's throw to first.
"Next time, I'm going to drop a bunt down on him," the less-than-fleet Pagnozzi joked. "This was just a tester."
"Yeah," Zeile said. "Tell him next time I'll move in from left field on him. I wasn't going to try for it at first but then I thought, `That's Pags running.' "
La Russa determined that the Cardinals had played their third successive strong defensive game. John Mabry, returning to his roots in right field, threw out Lenny Dykstra trying for a double in the first inning and then caught Mickey Morandini off first on Gregg Jefferies' liner.
"I like to throw," said Mabry, now the Cardinals' first baseman. "But I don't know if I want to show my arm off."
Shortstop Ozzie Smith made a good throw across his body on a slow roller and second baseman Mike Gallego, another former Oakland player, combined with Smith on a double play and made several diving stops.
La Russa said when Gallego and shortstops Walt Weiss and Mike Bordick played in Oakland, "if they didn't make a great play, we said people should get their money back."
Gallego, who may be ahead of Geronimo Pena and David Bell as starting second baseman, also singled and walked twice. "He's a very tough competitor," La Russa said. "The tougher the situation, the better at-bat he'll have."