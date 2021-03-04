25 years ago: La Russa gets his first win with the Caridnals

Zeile readily agreed.

"He gave me a cookie," the Phillies' new third baseman said. "But I bet everybody on that side of the field was saying, `He never swings at the first pitch. Get ahead of him.' "

Eckersley, 41, was making his first appearance of the spring. "I've just got to get comfortable," he said. "I need all the time (this spring). I've always needed all the time."

He appeared in the fourth inning because La Russa likes to make sure his relievers face big-league hitters.

"If you come in late in the game in spring training," Eckersley said, "you never see their lineup. Sometimes in the ninth inning, I'd be facing guys I've never seen."

Eckersley is one of a few veterans new to the Cardinals who have spent all or most of their careers in the American League. Phillies manager Jim Fregosi said: "It's been my experience that it's awfully tough for guys to change leagues late in their career. But it's easier for pitchers."

One of the technical matters Eckersley is working on is delivering more quickly to the plate because there is more running in the National League. "I was thinking about that today," said Eckersley, who tried that with Zeile at the plate. "But I have to be careful."