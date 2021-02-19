25 years ago: The 'open competition' that sparked the Ozzie-Tony feud

"You're seeing us try to protect ourselves and we're definitely trying to get to reliability," La Russa said. "That's being reliable physically and mentally. Up-and-down players don't win as much as consistent players win.

"I've assured Ozzie just as I've assured Royce that all I care about is that the Cardinals have the best chance to win. I have no preconceived notions that Royce has taken the job or that Ozzie will come here and prove to be the best. It's open competition, and that makes a lot of sense."

But La Russa said, "We've got a young guy who is going to be dominating at the position."

However the matter is resolved, La Russa insists the competition and potential depth will be good for the team.

"How can it be negative?" he asked.

"That kind of depth is usually - almost always - really good for the team. Just imagine if Ozzie is playing like he was in his prime and Royce is taking the next step? How can that be bad for our club?

"If somebody's unhappy the day they're not playing, then we'll deal with it when the time comes. But Ozzie is here to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.