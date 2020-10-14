35 years ago: Ozzie Smith's 3,000-to-1 shot made St. Louis 'Go Crazy'

That is precisely what happened. Though Valenzuela walked a playoff record 8 batters, he gave up only 2 hits - and no runs - after the second inning.

Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda took out Valenzuela in the ninth inning and Niedenfuer, who had stopped the Cardinals in the first game, came in.

Niedenfuer, like almost everyone else, was surprised at the result. ''I thought it would be onthe warning track, '' he said of Smith's drive. ''It's just one of those things. I have to put it out of my mind and look ahead to the future. Let's give Ozzie some credit, too. He's really improved lefthanded and he got around on my fastball today.''

Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda was more expansive. ''Naturally, '' said Lasorda, ''I'm dumbstruck. In all my years in baseball, you learn one thing - never expect the expected to happen. If Ozzie had 25 or 30 home runs, you could understand it. But this is what makes baseball so great.''

Willie McGee said he always had told his teammate, ''that he underestimated himself offensively. During the regular season, he got a lot of big hits for us. He's definitely a leader.''

Bob Forsch, the Cardinals' starter, worked three scoreless innings but gave up a two-run homer to Bill Madlock in the fourth.