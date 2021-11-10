50 years ago, Joe Torre capped one of the greatest Cardinals seasons with an MVP award

"I came to a first-class organization," he said. "The Braves' organization in Milwaukee was similar at first, but then they started treating us like children." Torre said the one greatest factor in the great year that brought his career batting average from .297 to .305 was his ability to concentrate better at the plate.

"I used to be able to do that for maybe a week or 10 days, but not the way I did this past season," he said. "Brother Frank and I would talk on the phone two or three times a week, and he'd keep reminding me not to go for home runs. He said not to try to carry ' the club singlehandedly. I think that was what was wrong with Stargell in the playoff and ' World Series. He was trying to hit six-run homers."

Torre credited manager Red Schoendienst and Cardinal coaches for helping him improve his bat' control by moving his hands closer to his body. "Of course before I lost all that weight (25 pounds), my body wasn't even close to my body," he cracked.

At the press conference, Torre was flanked by two Cardinals who had been chosen MVP. Stan Musial, a three-time winner of the award, called Torre's 1971 performance "as consistent a season as I've ever seen." And Joe Medwick, the winner in 1937, said,. "Torre did what we've taught so long in the Cardinal organization, to hit the ball to all fields. You can't let the pitcher trap you.'"