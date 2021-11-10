50 years ago, Joe Torre capped one of the greatest Cardinals seasons with an MVP award

On Nov. 12, 1971, Cardinals third baseman Joe Torre was named MVP by a wide margin. Here is our original coverage.
And what did Joe Torre, named the National League's Most Valuable Player yesterday, plan as an encore?
The Cardinals' third baseman was as quick with an answer as he had been with a bat all last season when he topped major league batters with a .363 average and 137 runs batted in.
"I'd like a season about equal to the last one, but with a pennant winner included this time," Joe said at a press conference at Busch Stadium. "I've had a vacant spot on my finger for a long time, and that's the place for a World Series ring."
Looking back on the 1971 season, he said the Redbirds were the league's best club in the late stages of the season and had the best four starting pitchers. The MVP wasn't overlooking the New York Mets pitching staff. He noted that Jerry Koosman had had his troubles the last two seasons and that Nolan Ryan and Gary Gentry had been inconsistent. "Our young starters, Jerry Reuss and Reggie Cleveland, should get even better with experience," Torre said. "They had reason for their inconsistency."
Torre, who acknowledges that he doesn't show much emotion, said he was warmly surprised at the overwhelming margin by which he was voted MVP. Joe received 21 of the 24 first-place votes cast by two writers in each NL city. He drew one vote each for second, third and fourth, collecting 318 points, only 18 short of maximum. Points are based on 14 for first place, nine for second, eight for third, etc. In bringing the MVP award to the Cardinals for the 15th time, Torre finished 96 points ahead of Willie Stargell, who had 222.
The Pittsburgh Pirates slugger was followed by the Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron, 180 points; the San Francisco Giants' Bobby Bonds, 139, and the Pirates' Roberto Clemente, 139. Stargell, who was the early season favorite for the award because of his tremendous start, got the three first-place votes that Torre missed. And Willie, who led the majors with 48 homers and drove in 125 runs for the world champion Pirates, also received 15 second-place votes, four for third, one for fourth and one for fifth. Only Torre, Stargell and Aaron were named on all ballots.
Other Cardinals who received votes were: Lou Brock, 20 points for thirteenth place; Ted Simmons, 13 points for sixteenth, and Bob Gibson, three points for twenty-third. Torre became the third NL third baseman to be named MVP. The others were Bob Elliott of the 1947 Boston Braves and Ken Boyer of the 1964 Cardinals. Joe was the first regular third baseman to win an NL batting title since Heine Zimmerman of the Chicago Cubs in 1912.
Torre again cited his shift from catching to third base as the main reason for his pickup at the plate.-And there were other reasons such as his diet, his trade to the Cardinals from the Atlanta Braves, and frequent batting tips from his brother Frank, whose bat had helped the Braves in Milwaukee.
''I'm much more relaxed at third base than I was when I was catching," he said. "I'm even more relaxed at third than at first base," Torre, who had 21 game-winning RBIs for the Cardinals last season, said being traded to the Birds "was like being reborn."
"I came to a first-class organization," he said. "The Braves' organization in Milwaukee was similar at first, but then they started treating us like children." Torre said the one greatest factor in the great year that brought his career batting average from .297 to .305 was his ability to concentrate better at the plate.
"I used to be able to do that for maybe a week or 10 days, but not the way I did this past season," he said. "Brother Frank and I would talk on the phone two or three times a week, and he'd keep reminding me not to go for home runs. He said not to try to carry ' the club singlehandedly. I think that was what was wrong with Stargell in the playoff and ' World Series. He was trying to hit six-run homers."
Torre credited manager Red Schoendienst and Cardinal coaches for helping him improve his bat' control by moving his hands closer to his body. "Of course before I lost all that weight (25 pounds), my body wasn't even close to my body," he cracked.
At the press conference, Torre was flanked by two Cardinals who had been chosen MVP. Stan Musial, a three-time winner of the award, called Torre's 1971 performance "as consistent a season as I've ever seen." And Joe Medwick, the winner in 1937, said,. "Torre did what we've taught so long in the Cardinal organization, to hit the ball to all fields. You can't let the pitcher trap you.'"
Torre, looking trim with his 200 pounds poured into a blue suit, said he was confident that he would not become a victim of pressure as Johnny Bench was in 1971 after running off with MVP honors to 70.
"I'm older for one thing," said Torre, who is 31. "That thing happens easier with younger players. I welcome being bothered by reporters. I like to hear that phone ring."
As for his reputation as a cool performer, Torre said, "I told Gibson that I'd like to see our team get close enough (to a pennant) because I'd like just one chance to choke up."