75 years ago: The Cardinals shocked the baseball world by parting with a popular catcher

The sale of Catcher Cooper, marking the first big deal ever made by the Cardinals that sent away a first line regular, with no matching replacement in sight, virtually was forced on Breadon.

"Walker Cooper told me four or five times," Breadon explained after announcing the sale, "that he wanted to be traded, that he didn't want to remain with the Cardinals. He made this statement to me in my hotel room at Chicago during the world series. Then when Cooper was transferred to Lambert Field he called on me. By that time Eddie Dyer had been appointed manager of the Cardinals, to replace Billy Southworth. Walker told me then that he didn't want to play for Dyer."

Breadon, saying that he regretted that the star catcher had to be sold, added that he thought it unwise to keep a discontented player. "And then, too," Breadon said, "we aren't weakening the club for this year, anyhow. Prospects are that Walker will remain in the Navy through part or most of the 1946 season, and that he wouldn't be available for duty. We have some young catchers coming up, some of them likely to be out of the service shortly and I felt that as long as the deal virtually was unavoidable, we might as well make it now."