75 years ago: The Cardinals shocked the baseball world by parting with a popular catcher

On Jan. 5, 1946, the Cardinals sold catcher Walker Cooper to the New York Giants for $175,000 - at that time the largest amount ever paid for a single player. Here is how the Post-Dispatch reported the news.
Walker Cooper, the Cardinals' star catcher now in the Navy, has been told to the New York Giants, and Jimmy Brown, regular second baseman of the 1942 world championship Redbird team, has been sold to the Pittsburgh Pirates, President Sam Breadon of the St. Louis National League club announced.
They weren't fooling when they wished Breadon a Happy New Year. The Cardinals' cash register, oiled for a colossal year, played a merry $200,000 tune as the two transactions opened what probably will be the biggest talent-selling year in the history of any major league elub.
No other players were involved in the straight cash deals and while Breadon declined to disclose or discuss the amount of money involved, the $200,000 estimate is considered conservative.
Horace Stoneham. president of the Giants, said at Chicago recently, during the major league meeting, that he would go as high as $150,000 for Catcher Cooper. Reports from New York indicate that Breadon nudged the price above that, to perhaps $175,000.
Brown, out of service and able to play third base, short or second, certainly is worth more than $25,000.
The sale of Catcher Cooper, marking the first big deal ever made by the Cardinals that sent away a first line regular, with no matching replacement in sight, virtually was forced on Breadon.
"Walker Cooper told me four or five times," Breadon explained after announcing the sale, "that he wanted to be traded, that he didn't want to remain with the Cardinals. He made this statement to me in my hotel room at Chicago during the world series. Then when Cooper was transferred to Lambert Field he called on me. By that time Eddie Dyer had been appointed manager of the Cardinals, to replace Billy Southworth. Walker told me then that he didn't want to play for Dyer."
Breadon, saying that he regretted that the star catcher had to be sold, added that he thought it unwise to keep a discontented player. "And then, too," Breadon said, "we aren't weakening the club for this year, anyhow. Prospects are that Walker will remain in the Navy through part or most of the 1946 season, and that he wouldn't be available for duty. We have some young catchers coming up, some of them likely to be out of the service shortly and I felt that as long as the deal virtually was unavoidable, we might as well make it now."
Cooper, widely regarded as the best catcher in baseball when he was inducted into the Navy last spring, moved from Columbus to the Cardinals late in the 1940 season and quickly became the club's No. 1 receiver. In 1941 he suffered a fractured shoulder, playing in only 68 games, but in 1942 he caught 125 games and batted .281.
He outshone the great Bill Dickey in the World Series of 1942, his brilliant receiving standing out as one of the highlights as the Redbirds won the world championship. He batted .281 that year and then batted .319 in 1943 and .317 in 1944 as the Cardinals made it three straight pennant and added another world title by beating the 1944 Browns at Sportsman's Park.