A closer look at Carlos Guarate, whom the Cardinals gave up in deal with A’s

In a trade deadline swap of minor-league players between the Cardinals and the A’s, St. Louis sent right-handed pitcher Carlos Guarate to Oakland in exchange for catcher and St. Louis native Austin Allen, who attended Chaminade high school.

Guarate began the 2022 season with Class Low-A Palm Beach after he was acquired by the Cardinals this past offseason.

Guarate

Position: RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-2, 178

Age: 21

Acquired: Drafted by the Cardinals in the 2021 Rule 5 draft

2022 season: 5-4, 4.18 ERA, 75 1/3 innings in 19 games (12) starts with Class Low-A Palm Beach

Guarate was signed by the Padres in 2017 as an international free agent from Venezuela. After three season in the Padres minor-league system, Guarate was taken by the Cardinals in the second-round of the minor-league phase of the 2021 Rule 5 draft.

In 19 games for Palm Beach, Guarate logged 75 1/3 innings and held a 4.18 ERA. His most impressive stretch with Palm Beach came over six outings in June where he sported a 1.31 ERA over 20 2/3 innings. That stretch included two starts where Guarate combined to pitch 10 innings and allowed just one run between the two starts.

After he was moved into a more consistent starting role to begin July, Guarate went 2-1 and held a 5.57 ERA over four starts. The 21-year-old gave up nine runs and pitched 9 2/3 innings during his last two starts with Palm Beach to end July.

Guarate’s most effective season as a minor-leaguer before joining the Cardinals organization came in 2019 when he was 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA over 48 2/3 innings during time with the Padres rookie and Low-A minor-league affiliates. Guarate could not replicate that success in 2021 as he posted a 5.91 ERA over 99 innings that included time in Class Low-A and Class High-A.