With four playoff games Monday and television dictating the start times of each, the Atlanta Braves and Cardinals, once titans of attention in October, drew the unfavorable afternoon start time on a school day, and ticket sales reflected that.
The Cardinals had an announced paid attendance of 42,203, by far the smallest playoff crowd ever at the current downtown ballpark.
Game 4 was not a sellout, and a few hours before first pitch tickets were available online for as low as $10.
The previous low, 45,693, was in 2013, when the Cardinals had a 4:08 p.m. St. Louis time start. The stadium seats nearly 46,000.
The division series round of the playoffs is riddled with curious start times as baseball’s broadcast partners try to wedge games around each other with noon starts, but the Cardinals had avoided unfavorable starts as a marquee team or by playing a large-market team, such as the Dodgers.
The previous 15 division series games held at Busch Stadium III averaged 46,873 tickets sold.