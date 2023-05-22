In a career that spanned more than five decades, Rick Hummel's work and presence touched many people's lives.
Just some of the reactions to the news of his death:
The Cardinals and all of baseball were saddened to learn today of the passing of Hall of Fame writer and friend Rick Hummel at the age of 77.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2023
Hummel, nicknamed the “Commish”, covered the Cardinals for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 50 years before retiring after the 2022… pic.twitter.com/kBUM7XsLOG
Absolutely devastated by the passing of my dear friend and colleague - the Commish Rick Hummel. A St. Louis legend and one of the finest human beings I have ever known. RIP Pal. So glad now we got to hook up again in Jupiter this spring. pic.twitter.com/RcyZT4l2ml— billmadden1954 (@bmadden1954) May 22, 2023
Commish was the best. I spent a lot of time in St. Louis early in my baseball-writing career, and he was always — always — kind and welcoming. The world would be a far better place if people treated one another the same way Rick Hummel treated everyone. https://t.co/IUjd15PRdB— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 22, 2023
There is no one who has ever known Rick Hummel who doesn’t love him.He called everyone sir. He was the essence of class.— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) May 22, 2023
I am heartbroken. I never met a kinder more humble and knowledgeable person in sports or in life in general. Rest In Peace my friend 🙏 https://t.co/FHgyodek7J— Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) May 22, 2023
Rick Hummel was one of only reporters I admired so much I'd stop him and ask for a picture. The absolute best at what he did, for so long, R.I.P., Commish. https://t.co/O1A0xC1axu pic.twitter.com/UJupOrURdP— Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) May 22, 2023
When you grow up reading Rick Hummel, then get to share a press box with him, that's when dreams come true. A true pro. Never made me feel small, taught me many lessons, laughed with me (& at my TikToks) & was always ready to share apple pie. RIP, my friend. Your legacy lives on. https://t.co/6EZVRXT5au— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 22, 2023
If you aspired to write ball extremely well for 25 years, earn universal respect and treat everyone with kindness, congrats. You’re halfway to Rick Hummel, the Commish.— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 22, 2023
Sad day for our profession. Commish represents everything good about baseball & covering it. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/8HHQuRBryt
RIP to a legend Rick Hummel. Hall of Fame baseball writer. Covered the Cardinals for decades. My favorite times with Commish were spent at the Collinsville Christmas 🏀 Tournament where he never missed his beloved Quincy Blue Devils. A great loss. 💔 pic.twitter.com/NpHa9r3dKj— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) May 22, 2023
A journalism icon in St. Louis. For 10 short weeks in 2004, I interned with the Post-Dispatch and Rick Hummel couldn’t have been more welcoming. What a life. What a loss.https://t.co/u34UQ614NU— Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) May 22, 2023
Holy hell what a loss. Rick Hummel was a great baseball reporter but a much better person. One of the nicest people you could ever meet. Damn. RIP Commish. https://t.co/l7hRCTT3ks— Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) May 22, 2023
Quincy’s own and both a QHS and QU Hall of Famer. Man, the Commish was one of a kind and truly special. I will miss our chats and our conversations immensely. https://t.co/I8ISYVdVNn— Matt Schuckman (@SchuckSports) May 22, 2023
Just the worst news for journalism, baseball, Cardinals fans, tradition, St. Louis, the list is endless. Commish was a fixture in our Illini-Mizzou Braggin' Rights group in Section 115. Sitting with him, plus the texts/emails that flew before/after, just great fun. Heartbroken. https://t.co/5qxL65XDfU— Jim Woodcock (@WoodySTL) May 22, 2023