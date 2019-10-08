QUESTION: There was some smoke yesterday with the Blues being in Toronto that a new Pietrangelo deal may be imminent, but appears to be no fire at this point. That said, Petro seems like a guy that would take less AAV if he got longer term. What is a happy medium for Armstrong and Petro in terms of AAV/years?
BENFRED: Yes, I saw P-D teammate Jim Thomas make that connection (Toronto is Petro's hometown), and it's a smart one. No surprise coming from JT.
I'm not sure what you mean by Petro seems like a guy who would trade AAV for term. What do guys like that seem like? I ask because the captain has been pretty buttoned-up about his wishes when we've asked. And a lot of how this plays out is going to come down to his priorities.
If he wants to be the highest-paid defenseman, for example, that might be close to impossible for the Blues to pull off. If he wants to factor in the value of being a captain of a championship-caliber team and not have to relocate his family from a town that will forever love him for winning a Cup, then that probably does have some value. How much? Without knowing which way he leans on these topics, it would just be guessing. I like to avoid just guessing if possible.