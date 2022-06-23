 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A two-team tussle straight out of Central casting: Best Podcast in Baseball

Jeff Levering, broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers on both radio and television, joins the Best Podcast in Baseball. He and Derrick Goold to discuss this "Golden Age of Brewers baseball" and a four-game series between the Cardinals and Milwaukee in June that has a distinct September, maybe even October, feel. They also chat about the Brewers' quest for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance and whether past falls have heightened the pressure on this year's team to do more than reach the postseason. Isn't it time to win? Is the clock ticking on how long the Brewers can remain the class of the National League Central? The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

