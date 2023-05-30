Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cardinals were happy to end another road trip, get back to St. Louis and return to the familiar surroundings of Busch Stadium. Unfortunately, home was not where the hits were for the Cardinals on Monday afternoon.

An offense running on fumes and just trying to coast its way into a two-day respite on the horizon left the Cardinals and veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright hanging out to dry in a 7-0 loss to their cross-state and interleague rivals the Kansas City Royals in front of an announced crowd of 45,911, the second-largest of the season, at Busch Stadium.

They didn’t have a hit until the eighth inning. They didn’t have a baserunner of any sort until the eighth inning.

Nolan Arenado’s eighth-inning single broke up the combined perfect game bid by the Kansas City Royals, and Willson Contreras singled to snap an 0-for-27 stretch the following at-bat.

That summed up the extent of their offense. They didn’t have a walk. Nobody got hit by a pitch. They didn’t even put a man on base with the aid of an error.

A former Cardinal pitcher inflicted most of the pain. Mike Mayers, drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2013, served as the bulk innings pitcher and followed Royals “opener” Josh Staumont.

Mayers held the Cardinals without a hit for six innings. Staumont and Mayers combined for seven perfect innings to start the game for the Royals. The duo combined to strikeout five in the first seven innings.

“He did a good job today,” Arenado said of Mayers. “You’ve got to give him credit. He didn’t miss too many spots. I think the only spot he missed was the slider to me over the middle. But he did a good job of throwing that sinker down and away, sinker off in, and then a four-seamer. He did a great job. We couldn’t get anything going today.”

The Cardinals (24-32) entered the day having gone 3-4 on their recent seven-game road trip in Ohio (Cincinnati and Cleveland). On Tuesday, they’ll reach the end of a stretch of 19 games in 19 days that started on May 12. They've got scheduled days off on Wednesday and Thursday.

When they embarked on this daunting portion of the schedule, they’d just came out of a tailspin that included a dreadful 10-24 start to the season.

They were 13-25 at the start of this consecutive games stretch, which began with three consecutive series wins and pulled them within seven games of .500.

Perhaps now they’re feeling the effects of the energy they burned to get them back into a reasonable yet still undesirable position in the NL Central.

“We put ourselves in a really tough spot,” Arenado said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it is. We have to find a way. This 19 games in a row? We knew this was coming. So it is what it is. We put ourselves in this position. We have to find a way to get ourselves out of it.”

When asked about his team maybe pushing too hard in recent weeks to make up for their early woes, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, “We dug ourselves a hole in April, then you’ve got 19 in a row. The guys wanted to go. That’s the big part. They wanted to gain ground, and do that in May. And they did it. Now, we’ve got to finish (Tuesday) with a win, then get those two days off and then keep rolling.”

Center fielder Lars Nootbaar left Monday’s game in the top of the third inning with a lower back spasm. He came out after he gave chase on a ball hit into the right-center field gap for a double by Royals slugger Nick Pratto.

The discomfort Nootbaar felt came from an early catch he made as he slammed into the outfield wall back-first in the second inning.

As he gave chase in the third inning, Nootbaar pulled up awkwardly as he reached the warning track and then fell to the turf as right fielder Tommy Edman corralled the ball and threw it back to the infield.

Nootbaar got back to his feet, but moved slowly. Oscar Mercado entered the game and replaced him in center field. The Cardinals described Nootbaar’s status as da-to-day, and Nootbaar expressed optimism that it was not a serious issue.

Nootbaar rejected the idea that the long stretch of consecutive games played contributed to his injury.

“I just think I bumped my back against the wall,” Nootbaar said. “Obviously, I want to be out there. My name is in the starting lineup, I want to be out there for all nine. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that today. I don’t think 19 games or whatever it is (caused anything). Everybody has their long stretches during the season — we’ve just got to battle through this one.”

Nootbaar’s exit came just as the Royals offense made its initial breakthrough against Cardinals veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright.

The ball Nootbaar unsuccessful tried to chase down in the right-center field gap ultimately became a double by Royals slugger Nick Pratto. The next batter, Vinnie Pasquantino, lined a double just inside the first base bag to drive in Pratto for the game’s first run.

The two runs the Royals tacked on in the fifth inning really left a sour taste in Wainwright’s mouth.

The fifth started with a seemingly-harmless single up the middle by Royals star catcher Salvador Perez. Then MJ Melendez swatted an RBI triple into the right-center field gap that scored Perez and set him up 90 feet away from scoring with one out.

Freddy Fermin’s sacrifice bunt drove in Melendez for the second run.

“The two-spot really hurt my feelings,” Wainwright said. “I just – with Salvy on first, there wasn’t a spot in my mind where he was going to score from first right there. And that’s the second game in a row where now three guys from first have scored on me. I’ve got to limit those extra-base hits. I made a bad pitch to (Melendez), and he hit it into the gap.”

Wainwright (2-1) allowed nine hits and two walks, and he also struck out six.

“The little moments, I’m not winning right now,” Wainwright said. “The probably three pitches a game that sway to have a two ERA instead of a six is what I’m (missing). It’s really only three, four pitches a game, and I’m losing all those right now.

“Those kind of things, if I continue in my process and continue working, those things change. I’ll go on a run here soon where I’ll go a month without probably giving up a run. Y’all will say, ‘What’s the difference?’ And I’ll say I just kept with the process.’ I’ve been around long enough to know that’s the way the game goes sometimes.”

Wainwright made his 207th start at Busch Stadium, which tied him with Bob Forsch for the 19th-most starts at a single stadium and the most by a Cardinal at any stadium in MLB history.