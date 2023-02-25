JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright received an ovation from the modest announced crowd of 5,325 at Roger Dean Stadium as he took the mound for the Grapefruit League opener, the first spring training start of what he has declared will be his last year in the majors.

That ovation came after the rest of the pitchers crowded around the back of the bullpen and watched Wainwright warm up, a nod of respect for the club’s longest-tenured player prepared to set the tone for the exhibition season.

“I always react well to people,” Wainwright said. “Negatively or positively, it pumps me up. Today, they pumped me up big time. I felt very loved out there.”

Wainwright, 41, allowed one run on three hits and a walk in two innings of a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He also struck out two in a 40-pitch outing (20 strikes).

The velocity on his sinker averaged just below 85 mph, but he said he hoped to build arm strength through the spring. He referred to having a “little kink” in his delivery that wasn’t allowing him to “explode” through his pitching delivery, but he seemed encouraged by the way his body felt.

Wainwright tossed 21 first-inning pitches (11 strikes) and gave up one run on a pair of singles. A two-out bloop single from Stone Garrett looped over second baseman Brendan Donovan and dropped into very shallow center field. That allowed CJ Abrams, who led off with a single to left field, to scamper home and score the game’s first run.

The Nationals acquired Abrams, a Top 10 prospect in baseball entering the 2022 season, from the San Diego Padres in the trade that sent All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres.

Wainwright started his second inning on the mound with two quick outs on a fly ball to right field and a grounder to third base. But he then walked Ildemaro Vargas on four consecutive pitches. No. 9 hitter Jeremy De La Rosa then hit a bouncer through the middle for a two out single to put two men on with two out.

“The shapes (of the pitches) were good,” Wainwright said. “I would’ve liked to have been down a little bit more. Then one of the bloop hits, the cutter, he got that because I didn’t get it up enough. It’s down, so he can get under it. But if it’s up, it jams him and it’s in the infield.

“So that was a pitch mistake, but just another bloop and a groundball through the infield. Everything was missing barrels for the most part.”

Wainwright got out of the inning courtesy of a called third strike on an 84-mile per hour, 3-2 sinker that froze Abrams.

“You throw it slow enough and it will drop in there,” Wainwright quipped with a grin.

Wainwright, who is entering his 18th season in the majors, did not call his own pitches using the PitchCom device, as he has done in some live batting practice sessions during camp. Instead, he said getting used to the pitch clock was a priority in his first exhibition game outing.

Using a small panel with buttons that fits on his glove, he has the ability to signal to the catcher what pitch he wants to throw instead of the catcher signaling a pitch to him, but he’s still considering different options for how and how often he might use that function in a game.

“I don’t think I’ll call every pitch,” Wainwright said. “But, I think when I get a great feeling on something, I’ll hit it. Which may end up being a lot, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Donovan and DeJong deliver

Cardinals versatile utility man Brendan Donovan gave his club a 2-1 lead in the third inning with a line-drive two-run home run to right field against Nationals reliever Wily Peralta.

Donovan, who started at six defensive positions and won a Gold Glove in his rookie season in the majors, homered in his first at-bat of Cactus League play. Last season, the left-handed hitting Donovan hit five home runs in 391 at-bats in 126 games.

Donovan started at second base and batted ninth in the batting order behind designated hitter Paul DeJong, who doubled to set the table for the third-inning homer.

DeJong went 1 for-1 with a walk and a run scored.

Woodford off to a sharp start

Jake Woodford tossed two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit after taking over for Wainwright. Woodford pitched the third and fourth innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out one. He needed just 28 pitches to get through two innings, and 18 of the 28 pitches were strikes.

Last season, Woodford appeared in 27 games for the Cardinals (one start) and posted a 4-0 record and an ERA of 2.23 in 48 1/3 innings. In 65 career appearances in the majors with the Cardinals (10 starts), Woodford has gone 8-4 with a 3.61 ERA and a .255 opponent’s batting average in 137 innings.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Woodford will continue to build up as if he’ll be used as a starter, but he has shown increased velocity in shorter outings and he could be a bullpen option.

Let the lefty competition begin

Left-handers Genesis Cabrera, Packy Naughton and Zack Thompson are all vying for spots in the bullpen in what’s shaping up to be a loaded competition that also includes Matt Liberatore, JoJo Romero, Connor Thomas and Anthony Misiewicz.

Cabrera, Naughton and Thompson each threw successive scoreless innings, and Cabrera gave up the lone hit. Cabrera and Naughton struck out one batter apiece.