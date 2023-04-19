The first of two expected rehab starts for Adam Wainwright ended with a promising sign for the righty. After he allowed two runs on a two-run homer in his first two innings of work for Class AA Springfield on Wednesday afternoon, Wainwright ended his third and final inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Scheduled to throw around 60 pitches, Wainwright reached the 59-pitch mark. He allowed the two runs on four hits over three innings of work, and he struck out three.

Wainwright is slated for a second rehab start that will get his pitch count up to the 75-pitch range barring any setbacks. That appearance would come on regular rest for Wainwright, lining him up for a Tuesday start with one of the Cardinals’ affiliates. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said early Wednesday there is a possibility that the start comes with Springfield, but added those plans are fluid.

“It can change at any point based on what Adam would like,” Marmol said.

The current timeline sets up Wainwright to make his season debut either at the end of the Cardinals’ upcoming three-city, west coast road trip that begins on Friday or a start at home once the team returns to St. Louis for its next homestand.

The Cardinals’ manager wants to wait and see before he pencils in when Wainwright in for his first start back.

“I'm curious as to how this goes in a couple of hours,” Marmol said prior to Wainwright taking the mound.

Wainwright’s velocity reached up to around 87 mph and its average neared 86 mph, according to data from the radar at Hammons Field.

He allowed two singles — both of which were line drives — in the first inning of his rehab start and completed the inning on 25 pitched. The veteran kept Midland, Oakland’s Class AA affiliate, scoreless after inducing a ground out to first to leave the runners on base. The 41-year-old had a chance to test the injury near his groin as he had to cover first on the play.

The home run he allowed in the second came after he left a breaking pitch he left up in the zone.

Wainwright was sidelined with an injury near his groin a week before the end of spring training. He sustained the injury while working out after a bullpen session with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.

DeJong progressing as rehab nears max days

With just about a week away from reaching the max of Paul DeJong’s rehab assignment, the Cardinals are hoping for the former All-Start shortstop to continue getting as many at-bats as he can with Class AAA Memphis. The Cardinals' hope is for DeJong to use the allowed 20 days he can spend in the minors though that could change based on need at the major league level.

“We've communicated with him to basically just keep doing what he's doing,” Marmol said. “We're going to let it run its course. He's feeling really good. … He's anxious to return, but at the same time, I think it is fair to let this run its course and have a spring training.”

In what was supposed to be a spring to showcase a new swing, DeJong was limited to 13 at-bats across six games because of a back injury. He went two-for-13 with a double and a homer.

The new swing mechanics had shown in Memphis, Marmol said. After DeJong had one hit in his first 13 at-bats of his rehab that began in Class Low-A, he’s gone seven-for-21 with a homer, a double, and seven RBIs in the last five games for Memphis.

“We feel like he's making progress in that area,” Marmol said. “But we are getting closer to that time being up.”

On Tuesday, DeJong started at third base for the first time during his rehab assignment. Marmol noted that DeJong would be used mainly at shortstop when on defense upon a return to the majors.

“There's other pieces that improve our infield by moving the other pieces rather than him,” Marmol said.

Donovan, Minors notes, etc.

Following a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup due to a shin abrasion, Brendan Donovan was not in the starting lineup during the Cardinals’ series finale against Arizona. Marmol said Tuesday night that Donovan got an infection after sliding into a base during a previous game. Donovan received antibiotics and showed enough progress Wednesday morning that made him available to enter late in the series finale. … Left-hander Matthew Liberatore gave up four runs and eight hits across 5 2/3 innings during his start Tuesday night for Class AAA Memphis. Liberatore, who had given up just two runs in his first 17 innings to begin the year, struck out six and walked one. … Nineteen-year-old outfield prospect Won-Bin Cho, the first amateur player from Asia signed by the Cardinals, connected on his first home run at the Class Low-A level on Tuesday.