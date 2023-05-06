First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals promote Tres Barrera to give them three catching options on roster To make room for a third catcher, team designated Taylor Motter for assignment. Adam Wainwright on active roster as Guillermo Zuniga's optioned.

Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright returns to the mound for the first time this season after missing April with a groin strain. Wainwright made three rehab starts in the minors, pitching 13 innings across Class AA and AAA, allowing 18 hits and nine earned runs.

Andrew Knizner will start as the catcher for the second game in a row, allowing Willson Contreras to serve as the DH. Knizner has caught Wainwright 15 times before today, the fourth most of any catcher in Wainwright’s career. Knizner will bat ninth, and Contreras will bat third.

Paul DeJong and Brendan Donovan will play the middle infield today, giving Tommy Edman the day off. DeJong has shown quality at the plate in his nine games since returning from the injured list, hitting .357 with two home runs in 30 at-bats. Donovan has struggled at the plate, striking out four times in his last eight at-bats, but played an important role in a near comeback effort in game one of the series by drawing a late-game walk as a pinch hitter. DeJong and Donovan will bat in succession in the sixth and seventh spots in the lineup.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-23, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Alec Burleson, LF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Brendan Donovan, 2B

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Tigers (14-17, 3rd in the AL Central, 4 GB)

1. Zack McKinstry, 2B

2. Riley Greene, CF

3. Javier Baez, DH

4. Nick Maton, 3B

5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

6. Akil Baddoo, LF

7. Matt Vierling, RF

8. Eric Haase, C

9. Zack Short, SS

P: Spencer Turnbull, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0, -.-- ERA): Making his first start of the season, with a win today, Wainwright would tie Jesse Haines for the second-most wins by a Cardinal pitcher at home with 107.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-4, 6.84 ERA): Turnbull has yet to have a quality start this season, pitching fewer than six innings in all six of his appearances. In his last two starts, Turnbull has allowed five earned runs over a combined eight innings pitched.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their series with the Detroit Tigers before departing for a weeklong road trip to Chicago and Boston.

