The struggling Cardinals were desperate for something familiar to hopefully return them to their traditional winning ways.

They found themselves in a very unfamiliar position of being 13 games below .500 at the start of the day with the worst record in the National League and playing in front of a home crowd that has become increasingly vocal about their dismay with the club’s performance.

Before the game, manager Oliver Marmol cited a need for “familiarity” when he announced the club’s top offseason free-agent acquisition and starting catcher Willson Contreras would serve primarily as a designated hitter and possibly an outfielder in coming weeks.

Enter one of the most familiar figures in the franchise history: Adam Wainwright, fresh off of the injured list. His return still wasn’t enough to break the spell, reverse the curse or stop the longest current losing streak in Major League Baseball.

Wainwright, 41, made his season debut in what he has already declared will be his final season and allowed four runs over five innings in a no decision as the Cardinals let a lead slip away in the final three innings and lost in extra innings for the second time this season, 6-5, to the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced crowd of 39,512 at Busch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The eighth consecutive losses by the Cardinals (10-24) marks their longest streak since they lost nine in a row from Sept. 7-15, 2007.

Wainwright bristled when a reporter used the past tense in a question referencing the right-hander’s track record of stopping losing streaks for the club over his 18 seasons in a Cardinals uniform. Enter the day, he’d posted a 95-49 record with a 3.45 ERA in games following a Cardinals loss.

Wainwright took the opportunity to broadcast that he still views himself as that guy.

“’Took pride?’ It’s not past tense. Thank you,” Wainwright said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I wanted to do that today. You guys, I’m not retired yet. All right. My stuff is still good. … I’m very confident I’m going to go out and pitch a lot of good games this year. OK? Don’t put me in a grave just yet y’all.”

Prior to the game, the Cardinals optioned right-handed relief pitcher Guillermo Zuniga to Triple-A Memphis to make room on the active roster for Wainwright, who’d been sidelined since before the start of the season due to a groin injury suffered while with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Three of the four runs he allowed came in the fifth inning, a frame when he allowed four hits (three singles) and had a costly defensive communication breakdown behind him in the field.

“Only one ball hit hard in the inning,” Wainwright said. “First run scored on a bloop. Second run scored on a pop-up. Then the third run scored on a bloop. I honestly don’t know what I could have done differently. I felt like I was in command. It just didn’t work out. That’s the way it’s been going, I guess, but I was convinced that today was going to be the end of that streak. I’m very disappointed that it wasn’t."

Wainwright officially began his 19th major-league season as a member of the Cardinals and 18th as an active player, which tied him with Jesse Haines for the most by a pitcher and the third-most by any player in franchise history. Only Stan Musial (22 years) and Yadier Molina (19 years) were Cardinals longer than Wainwright.

Wainwright’s 40th start after reaching the age of 40 pushed him past Haines for the second most starts by a Cardinal after the age of 40 behind only Grover Cleveland Alexander, who made 80 starts after he turned 40.

Wainwright also made his 205th start at Busch Stadium III, which tied Red Ruffing for 20th-most all-time in MLB history at one stadium.

Saturday, Wainwright struck out five batters in the first three innings, including a stretch of five batters faced that included four strikeouts from the start of the second inning into the third.

“I thought Waino looked like Waino,” Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner said. “I thought he looked pretty good. The first couple innings were great. I think he was mixing his pitches well. I thought he was attacking the strike zone. He gave up a couple little broken-bat hits — it seems like the whole season has been like that — that lead to a couple runs.

“But for the most part he never got hit hard. He kept the ball down when we wanted it down. He spun it down. Elevated when we needed to elevate to change some eye level. I thought overall it was a pretty solid performance from Waino, first game back.”

The Tigers didn’t put multiple runners on base in the same inning against Wainwright until the fifth inning. Akil Baddoo hit a leadoff single, stole second, then tagged up on a fly ball to right field and advanced to third base. Baddoo scored on Eric Haase’s RBI single.

Zack Short followed with a double that snuck inside third base and then kicked off the wall in foul territory. That put runners on second and third with one out.

“I felt great out there,” Wainwright said. “I felt in control of things and commanding the ball, commanding counts. I really can’t understand what happened in that fifth inning. I feel like I pitched a scoreless game, and I gave up four runs. I really don’t know why. A lot of crazy crap happened in that fifth inning. It very easily could have been two outs and nobody on, but it wasn’t. I felt like I made good pitches after that.”

Knizner echoed those sentiments and said the two talked in dugout and struggled to find many, if any, “bad pitches.”

Wainwright got Zach McKinstry to hit a fly ball to shallow right field where right fielder Lars Nootbaar broke in on the ball and positioned himself to be able to catch while moving forward so he could make a strong throw to the plate if needed.

Instead, second baseman Brendan Donovan didn’t give way to Nootbaar and made the catch while moving backward and colliding with Nootbaar.

Both runners tagged and advanced, the lead runner scoring and the trail runner moving to third base. With that runner on third, a two-out single flared into left field by Riley Greene easily made the score 3-3.

“That’s a play there the miscommunication shouldn’t happen there,” Marmol said. “But it did. Like I said, Noot has a plus arm. He comes through that, I don’t even think they send him.”

The Cardinals bounced back and took the lead when Nolan Arenado, who has been slumping badly at the plate, snapped a 20-game homerless streak — the fifth-longest of his career. He hadn’t homered since April 12 in Colorado.

Arenado’s third homer of the season gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

However, Wainwright gave up a leadoff double in the sixth inning and a Spencer Torkelson RBI single on the ground just out of the reach of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to make it a one-run game before he turned it over to the bullpen.

The Tigers (15-17) pulled even in the seventh when Riley Greene singled against reliever Genesis Cabrera, advanced to second on walk and scored on a Torkelson RBI single off Chris Stratton.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos gave up one unearned run in the 10th as the ghost runner scored on a one-out RBI double by Akil Baddoo, the only hit Gallegos allowed in that inning.

Photos: Cardinals drop eight straight, 6-5 to the Tigers