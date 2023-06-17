First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. St. Louis time at Citi Field in New York.

The Cardinals will turn to their veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright in hopes of snapping a six-game losing streak with a win on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field. They enter the day with the worst record in the National League (27-43) and at a season-low 16 games below .500.

Wainwright has enjoyed a recent run of success against the Mets in Queens. He’s gone 4-0 in his last five starts at Citi Field, and the Cardinals have won all five of those starts. He’s three wins shy of 200 for his career.

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras moves up to the No. 4 spot in the batting order after a multi-hit game in the series opener. Contreras went 2-for-4 with a fifth-inning home run on Friday night. That home run snapped an 0-for-12 slump.

Nolan Gorman, the team leader in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage, moves down to the No. 6 spot in the batting order behind rookie Jordan Walker. Gorman is in an 0-for-11 slump and has just three hits in his last 39 plate appearances. During that same span, Gorman has 22 strikeouts and three walks.

Walker doubled and extended his hitting streak to nine games on Friday night. During the streak, he has slashed .406/.457/.688. His streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the majors.

Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham will bat fourth for the Mets. Pham, who spent his first 13 years in professional baseball with the Cardinals organization, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the series opener. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

Lineups

Cardinals (27-43, 5th in the NL Central, 8,5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Adam Wainwright

Mets (33-36, 4th in NL East, 10.5 GB)

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Starling Marte, RF

3. Jeff McNeil, 2B

4. Tommy Pham, LF

5. Brett Baty, 3B

6. Francisco Alvarez, C

7. Daniel Vogelbach, DH

8. Mark Canha, 1B

9. Luis Guillorme, SS

P: Kodai Senga

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79): Wainwright makes his eighth start of the season and his 398th career start. In his most recent previous start, he allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds on June 11. He’s pitched at least five innings in each of his starts this season, but he has yet to complete six innings. He’ll make his first start against the Mets since the 2021 season. He made his major-league debut against the Mets on Sept. 11, 2005, at Busch Stadium II. The Cardinals have won his last five starts at Citi Field. The Cardinals’ veteran right-hander will make his 465th career appearance for the club, tying him with Bill Sherdel for the third-most appearances by a pitcher all-time in franchise history behind Bob Gibson (528) and Jesse Haines (554).

RHP Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34): Senga is coming off of a seven-inning outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 10, which tied the longest outing so far in his first year in Major League Baseball. He held the Pirates to two hits and one unearned run on four walks and six strikeouts. In two of his last three starts, he’s gone seven innings and didn’t allow an earned run. Prior to that start, he had made it through just 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed four runs (three earned). He went seven scoreless against the Phillies on May 30, and he struck out nine in that outing. Senga has 79 strikeouts through his first 12 major-league games, the fourth-most by a Mets pitcher in franchise history behind Dwight Gooden (93), Matt Harvey (89) and Nolan Ryan (88). That total is also the third-most by a Japanese-born pitcher through his first 12 games in the majors behind Hideo Nomo (109) and Masahiro Tanaka (92).

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): He sought a second opinion on the root cause of strain that seized on his left arm a few pitches into his rehab start. After meeting with a specialist in Texas, Naughton and the team are now exploring treatment options based on the extent of damage. The left felt a “tug” in his forearm and out of his left elbow during his work with Class AAA Memphis this past week. (Updated June 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt a discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to Saturday, though the team does not expect him to pick up a baseball for several days. The severity of the injury will be evaluated after that rest. Helsley described the discomfort as “tightness,” but expressed optimism that about returning as soon as possible. (Updated June 12)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Outfielder will start at DH for Class AAA Memphis on Saturday, and the team hopes that he will be able to play the field for the Redbirds on Sunday. Nootbaar had his return to the lineup delayed a bit by weather in Jacksonville, though he was able to get workouts in the batting cage. Based on how he feels during those games, he could rejoin the team Washington as soon as Monday. (Updated June 16)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on Friday. He played catch and did some running at Busch Stadium on Friday. The goal for the outfielder is to have him take swings in the cage within the week. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He underwent a two-week core program, and he was supposed to meet on Thursday with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities. (Updated June 16)

What's next

The Cardinals continue their series with the Mets in Queens through the weekend and then will travel to Washington, D.C., for a three-game series with the Nationals on Monday afternoon. Their road trip ends with two games against the Chicago Cubs in London.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.