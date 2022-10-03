After months of pursuit, Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos finalizes extension

PITTSBURGH — A deal Giovanny Gallegos has sought for at least year and almost came to fruition in spring, found new footing and completion by fall.

The Cardinals and their versatile, late-inning right-handed reliever finalized a contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The extension is for two years, covering the two remaining years of his arbitration eligibility, and it includes a club option for 2025. That would otherwise be his first year of free agency.

"So excited," Gallegos said. "I feel so happy. I don't have the word exactly for how I'm feeling. Right now, I've got an extension with the team. My confidence is 100%, 200%."

Gallegos, 31, has spent time this season as both the Cardinals' closer and a setup man for All-Star Ryan Helsley. In 56 appearances this season, Gallegos has a 2.91 ERA and he's tied a career high with 14 saves. He has 72 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

"He really wanted to stay and be a part of the St. Louis Cardinals moving forward," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "I think it really was a win-win for both parties. This gives him a little peace of mind as well."