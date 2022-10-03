After months of pursuit, Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos finalizes extension

PITTSBURGH — A deal Giovanny Gallegos has sought for at least year and almost came to fruition in spring, found new footing and completion by fall.
The Cardinals and their versatile, late-inning right-handed reliever finalized a contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The extension is for two years, covering the two remaining years of his arbitration eligibility, and it includes a club option for 2025. That would otherwise be his first year of free agency.
- The solo home run gave him his 64th RBI season and the 2,214th of his 22-year career, tying him with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBIs.
- His fourth inning blast tied the game, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.
- Albert's two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- Three innings after he thanked the Dodger Stadium crowd for helping him "bring back the joy" he had has a boy for the game baseball, Albert Pujols brought the game to the brink of one of the rarest celebrations.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
"So excited," Gallegos said. "I feel so happy. I don't have the word exactly for how I'm feeling. Right now, I've got an extension with the team. My confidence is 100%, 200%."
Gallegos, 31, has spent time this season as both the Cardinals' closer and a setup man for All-Star Ryan Helsley. In 56 appearances this season, Gallegos has a 2.91 ERA and he's tied a career high with 14 saves. He has 72 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.
People are also reading…
- St. Mary’s, Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis to close in Catholic downsizing
- Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death
- Former Cardinal Jim Edmonds married for fourth time on Sunday
- ‘Best burn ever’: Arenado relishes sting of first division title, eyes Cardinals’ next goal
- Cardinals manager brings 3 stars off field together; Wainwright was ready to leave
- ‘The mainstay’: Yadier Molina outwitted, outworked opponents in legendary Cardinals career
- Cardinals can pour Champagne with win in Milwaukee. Brewers need sweep to keep cork on
- Quick hits: Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty shines; Albert Pujols gives Busch Stadium fans a treat
- Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
- BenFred: ‘Mizzou beating Mizzou’ applied to both Auburn debacle and Georgia heartbreak
- Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel retiring from Post-Dispatch after 51 years
- Cardinals’ Corey Dickerson hits grand slam to make good on promise to son for his birthday
- BenFred: Albert Pujols’ triumphant homecoming may pay future dividends for Cardinals
- Editorial: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside.
- CLINCHED! Cardinals claim 2022 NL Central crown, fourth consecutive playoff berth
"He really wanted to stay and be a part of the St. Louis Cardinals moving forward," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "I think it really was a win-win for both parties. This gives him a little peace of mind as well."
Tags
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.