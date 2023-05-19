First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

While the Cardinals' record-setting power display captured all the headlines, the biggest binge of the night Thursday may not have happened without the deft steal of a newcomer to the starting lineup.

In the third inning, Oscar Mercado led off with a single. He stole second and, while initially ruled out on the field, was proven safe on a replay challenge.

What followed was a three-run homer by Willson Contreras to flip the game and then back-to-back-to-back homers by teammates that gave the Cardinals four of their Busch Stadium-record seven homers in a single inning. Five different Cardinals hit homers in the 16-8 win.

Two who didn't hit a homer at all still scored three runs.

One of them was the reigning National League MVP.

The other was Mercado.

A second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2013, Mercado has been an everyday player in Cleveland, a defensive replacement in Philly, and a part-time player in the majors, and a depth outfield in the minors. What he had not been in a decade as a professional player was a starter for the team that drafted him.

He tried to take in the atmosphere at Busch Stadium on Thursday as a mid-game replacement.

"Didn't realize how big of a stadium this was," Mercado said.

In his first start, he had three hits and two stolen bases. He stole home on the backside of a double steal with Paul Goldschmidt, the aforementioned MVP.

And now he gets an encore.

An injury to switch-hitter Tommy Edman has opened up a spot in the lineup for Mercado to start a second consecutive game against the Dodgers. What was true for Mercado as a prospect rising through the Cardinals' organization was on display in his first start: He brings speed and an eagerness to use it. During a time when stolen bases were rare and brakes common for baserunning, Mercado stood out in the system for his willingness to steal bases — and his nose for it.

He had a career-high 15 steals in the majors in his rookie season, when he finished eighth in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

But in 2015, he stole 50 for the Cardinals' Low-A affiliate in Peoria.

He had four seasons in the Cardinals' minors with at least 30 steals.

And that was with the smaller bases and bigger risks.

Lineups

Cardinals (19-26, 5th in the NL Central, 6.0 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Brendan Donovan, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Oscar Mercado, RF

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Dodgers (28-17, 1st in the NL West)

1.Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3. Will Smith, C

4. J. D. Martinez, DH

5. Chris Taylor, 3B

6. Miguel Vargas, 2B

7. James Outman, CF

8. Miguel Rojas, SS

9. Trayce Thompson, LF

P: Tony Gonsolin, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-4, 5.62 ERA): Still looking for his first win of the season nine starts into the season. Matz has allowed 51 hits in his first 41 innings, though his most recent start showed the building signs of improvement with his efficiency, his effectiveness, and the curveball that has caused him such issues this season because hitters could ignore it. Matz steadied himself at Fenway Park and allowed three runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He's allowed three or fewer runs in consecutive starts for the first time, and the Cardinals have won his last two starts.

RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 1.42 ERA): Limited to four starts so far this season, a candidate to start last year's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Gonsolin has averaged less than five innings a start as he eases back into the rotation. That would normally be something the bullpen could cover, but LA's is not at full strength due to extended work each of the past two games. Gonsolin has allowed zero earned runs over his previous 11 innings struck out 12 while allowing seven base runners. Opponents are hitting .174 against him this season and slugging .290.

Injury report

UT/INF Tommy Edman (lower abdominal soreness): During a collision in right-center field with teammate Lars Nootbaar, Edman injured his lower abdomen, and though he immediately stayed in the game he looked uncomfortable running. Edman was removed from the game and planned to be evaluated by the team medical staff Friday to determine severity. (Updated May 19)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill 's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet progressed to full baseball activities per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover, but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. He's expected to throw his first bullpen session Saturday, May 20. (Updated May 15)

Up next

The Cardinals continue the four-game series against the Dodgers with a night game Saturday. They depart after Sunday's series finale for a seven-game road trip through Ohio, visiting Cincinnati and Cleveland.