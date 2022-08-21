Albert Pujols etches name in history books again; here is every way he did it in Saturday night's win

In his continued quest to defy age, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols continues to etch his name in the history books, doing so in four different ways in the Cardinals victory over the Diamondbacks Saturday night.

1.) In the career records book, not only did Pujols inch ever closer to the fabled 700 home run plateau, slugging home runs number 691 and 692, Pujols passed fellow famed Cardinal Stan Musial for second on the All-Time total bases leader board, moving into second place all time with 6141 total bases. Now sitting behind only Hank Aaron, who leads by a comfortable margin of 6856 total bases.

2.) Pujols' two longballs also move him into a tie for 16th all-time for home runs after the age of forty, bringing his tally to 36.

3.) The four hits also moves Pujols into 51st for most hits by a player after their fortieth birthday. Bringing him to 152 knocks and passing Derek Jeter, George Brett, and Chaney White.

4.) But the record-breaking performance over the Arizona Diamondbacks was not just one of the cumulative stats from Pujols' 22-year career. It was also one of the greatest single game performances of all-time. With his a single in the seventh inning, Pujols, 42, became the oldest player in major league history to have four hits including two home runs in a game.

5.) By virtue of that accomplishment, Pujols joined an exclusive group of just seven other players, forty years old or older, who managed to accomplish the feat of hitting multiple home runs in a four-hit game, including names like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Nelson Cruz (who did so twice), Joe Morgan Willie Stargell, and Stan "The Man" Musial.

6.) To top it all off, Pujols' second home run made this the 64th multi-home run of his career, passing Willie Mayes for fifth all time.

Pujols evening was ended when he was pinch hit for in the ninth inning, meaning he never had the chance to join another exclusive group, players forty years old or older to have five hits in a game. A feat that has only been accomplished 13 times by 10 different players.