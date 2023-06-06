First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Texas' Globe Life Field.

The Cardinals will look to level the series vs. Texas and snap the team's four-game losing streak, starting one of their more standard starting lineups to do so.

Nolan Gorman returns to the lineup and will play second base while hitting third. Gorman has become the de facto second baseman for the Cardinals, starting there 14 times in his last 22 games. Gorman has now made the majority of his starts at second base rather than third or DH.

Alec Burleson returns to the lineup as a left-handed hitter to face the Ranger's right-handed starter and will serve as the DH.

Brendan Donovan will start in left field and lead off for the Cardinals. Donovan has now appeared in left field in his last six games.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-36, 5th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Rangers (39-20, 1st in the AL West, -- GB)

1. Marcus Semien, 2B

2. Corey Seager, DH

3. Nathan Lowe, 1B

4. Adolis Garcia, RF

5. Josh Jung, 3B

6. Robbie Grossman, LF

7. Mitch Garver, C

8. Ezequiel Duran, SS

9. Leody Taveras, CF

P: Dane Dunning, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA): Liberatore is making his third start of the season and has pitched five innings in each of his previous two starts. As a starter, the lefty has allowed four runs in 10 innings while striking out eight.

RHP Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA): The Rangers have converted Dunning from a dominant long reliever to a starter and have been rewarded for it. In five starts, Dunning is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA. The righty has not pitched deeper than six innings this season though.

Former Cards pitching coach Mike Maddux happy with decision to join Texas Rangers: Cardinals Extra Former Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux discussed his time in St. Louis and his decision to join the Rangers instead of retiring.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): In his second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis, Woodford pitched three scoreless innings on Saturday. He got nine outs on 35 pitches. His next outing could be a repeat of the three innings or, based on his efficiency, a reach for four. (Updated June 6)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Injured while making a catch and slamming against the outfield wall, Nootbaar experienced back spasms and bruising in the lower back area that has limited his activities. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday, and the team would like to see some activities this week that could mean return within the next home stand. (Updated June 5)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson, having tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running. A rehab assignment is expected to begin this week, possibly as early as Tuesday night. (Updated June 5)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): After receiving treatment for inflammation in his back, O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. That pushes his baseball activity back to June 15. No workouts. No baseball activities. Nothing more intense than walking. The goal is to see if the recurring back issue responds to the extensive rest and if he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts. He'll ease back into baseball activities, meaning it could be another two weeks before he's taking swings in a batting cage. (Updated June 5)

What's next

The Cardinals finish their road trip in Texas before returning home for a six-game homestand that begins Friday against Cincinnati.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.