All of the Cards' coaches are coming back; Gordo's report card wasn't as inviting

Cardinal Nation's Twitterverse is blowing up with the news that the Cardinals are retaining their entire coaching staff. The biggest targets on social media, hitting coach Jeff Albert and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Post-Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon handed out his annual report card last week, this one focusing on the 2020 season. You can read Gordo's thoughts on how the Cardinals hit ... or didn't hit under Albert's tutelage this past season, and the moves that Mozeliak made. And if you missed them, you can dig in to the complete Cardinals' position player and pitchers' reports cards below. Here's an except from those report cards, specifically relating to the front office:
FRONT OFFICE
The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer, it punched a big hole in an already insufficient batting order. Instead, several young outfielders got to prove they weren’t good enough. The Cardinals could have either kept Ozuna or replaced him effectively had they made smarter financial decisions earlier. The ill-advised extension for Matt Carpenter and the five-year contract for Dexter Fowler for his twilight years created tough budgeting.
CATCHERS
YADIER MOLINA
He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-for-13 in the postseason with two doubles, two RBIs. He threw out 45 percent of runners attempting to steal on him during the regular season and went 4-for-11 with five RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs. On the down side, his on-base plus slugging percentage of .662 was his worst since 2015. But that’s not bad for a 38-year-old with nearly 2,400 games in the regular season and playoffs.
GRADE: A
ANDREW KNIZNER
He did fine during his fill-in time. Knizner went 4-for-16 with a double and four RBIs in eight games. He was 2-for-2 with two RBIs on Sept. 1 in his final appearance before finishing the campaign at the alternate training site. Knizner also threw out two of three runners attempting to steal on him. He has come a long way with his catching skills but there is still work to do with calling and framing pitches. But he’s ready for the big leagues.
GRADE: A-minus
MATT WIETERS
He came through in crunch time, going 7-for-23 in September with four RBIs and a .755 OPS while chipping in on doubleheader days. Wieters soldiered through a painful foot injury to contribute to the late push. After hitting 11 homers in 168 at bats last season, he hit none this year. Overall he went 7-for-35 with 10 strikeouts and a dismal .529 OPS. Wieters went 1-for-11 with RISP and two outs.
GRADE: C-minus
INFIELDERS
PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT
It wasn’t easy batting third for a team lacking competent cleanup hitting. But Goldschmidt remained efficient, posting a slash line of .304/.417/.466 with an OPS of .883. That was a big improvement from 2019 (.260/.346/.476 and .821) though he hit just six homers in 191 at bats. His WAR dipped from 2.4 in 2019 to 1.7 in 2020, a far cry from his 6.2 and 6.4 in 2017-18 in Arizona. His OPS fell to .774 in September, then he delivered a double and two homers in 13 playoff at bats. His glove work at first helped the entire infield grade out well defensively.
GRADE: A
KOLTEN WONG
He finished strong, batting .301 In September with a .741 OPS. He went 3-for-14 in the postseason with a homer and four RBIs. Wong hit .389 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs. His .350 on-base percentage was the third-best in his career, but he hit just .211 with a .294 OBP leading off an inning. Wong’s OPS slid from .784 to .675 as he suffered a power outage for most of the campaign. His WAR dropped from 5.2 to 1.2 and his defensive metrics dipped slightly.
GRADE: B
TOMMY EDMAN
After a terrific big league debut, he was merely solid this year. Edman provided energy and speed when the team began to lag. He hit .279 with RISP, which stood out on this weak-hitting team. He played capably all over the field, with the exception of some tentative outfield moments. But Edman’s slash line of .250/.317/.368 and his .685 OPS represented notable falloffs from the .304/.350/.500 and .850 OPS from the year before. He fell from 3.9 WAR to 0.8 and didn’t do anything in the postseason (3-for-14) to change his 2020 narrative.
GRADE: B-minus
PAUL DEJONG
He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 and .182 respectively in 2019. But the grind of the condensed schedule got to him. DeJong faded in September, posting a .212/.302/.263 slash line with a feeble .564 OPS. Overall he lost 95 points off his slugging percentage and 91 points off of his OPS from the season before. His Wins Above Replacement slipped from 5.2 to 0.2. He also regressed with some fielding metrics.
GRADE: C-minus
BRAD MILLER
For a while he added some middle-of-the-order heft. He hit .281 with a .924 OPS in August, then he faded in September while batting .200 with a .722 OPS. Miller hit .232 overall, .244 with RISP, and 4-for-16 with RISP and two outs. His .807 OPS was down from .894 the year before for Cleveland and Philadelphia. Miller struggled with his limited exposure at third base, making five errors in 23 chances. He should be a fan of the DH rule in the NL.
GRADE: C-minus
RANGEL RAVELO
The designated hitter rule left little work for the extra guys, so it’s tough to judge them on limited opportunity. Ravelo went 6-for-35, albeit with a double, a homer and six RBIs. He was 0-for-5 with a walk coming off the bench and just 1-for-8 with RISP. Manager Mike Shildt threw him into the outfield mix as his desperation grew and Ravelo experienced some adventure out there.
GRADE: C-minus
MAX SCHROCK
His season highlight was throwing one flawless inning of mop-up relief when the team ran out of arms. Otherwise Schrock didn’t make a mark. He went 3-for-17 at the plate with a homer and six strikeouts. Schrock earned good fielding metrics for his very limited time at second base and he proved he could play third base, too.
GRADE: C-minus
MATT CARPENTER
Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood out. Otherwise he was awful, hitting .186 overall with a .640 OPS with 38 strikeouts in 140 regular season at bats. Carpenter was less terrible in the playoffs (2 for 9, two walks, sacrifice fly, hit by hit pitch, two RBIs, three runs scored), but that $18.5 million salary for next season is problematic.
GRADE: D
OUTFIELDERS
DYLAN CARLSON
He produced good fielding metrics, especially in right field. During a nine-game span during September, Carlson went 10-for-28 with three walks, four doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBIs. He posted a 1.016 OPS in 14 plate appearances in three playoff games. Overall, though, he struck out 35 times in 110 regular season at-bats and his batting average never climbed over .214. Carlson went 6-for-30 with RISP and 1-for-7 with the bases loaded. If he can learn to hit changeups, he could become an impact hitter.
GRADE: C-plus
HARRISON BADER
The good news is that he hit well against left-handed pitchers (.360) and posted career highs in on-base (.336) and slugging (.443) percentage. Bader’s OPS jumped from .680 to .779 as he finished with a power surge. His hair was spectacular as always. But he struck out 40 times in 106 at bats overall, went 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position, and even suffered some slippage with his fielding metrics. Bader finished his campaign by going 1-for-9 in the playoffs and leaving a giant question mark in center field.
GRADE: C-minus
DEXTER FOWLER
He was doing OK until stomach woes derailed him. Fowler hit .286 in August, then went 3-for-25 after he returned from the injured list. Overall he hit .259 with RISP. He was 4-for-5 with two doubles and eight RBIs with the bases loaded. Fowler went 4-for-14 with a double and two RBIs in the playoffs. But his on-base percentage fell from .345 to .318 in the regular season and his fielding metrics went from bad to worse. The Cardinals need more, especially for his annual $16.5 million salary.
GRADE: C-minus
TYLER O'NEILL
He made strides tracking fly balls in left field. His plate discipline improved slightly as he reduced his strikeout rate and improved his walk rate. But this season was a lost opportunity to establish himself. O'Neill posted a .173/.261/.360 slash line with .621 OPS, down from .262/.311/.411 and .723 OPS the year before. He hit just .176 with RISP and .143 with RISP two outs. All of that made him a pine-time player in the postseason.
GRADE: D-minus
LANE THOMAS
This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 strikeouts after showing great promise during a similar trial in 2019. Thomas posted a.450 OPS in 40 plate appearances after producing 1.093 OPS in 44 plate appearances last year. He demonstrated excellent fielding range, but twice he appeared utterly befuddled when balls came to him in right field.
GRADE: F
FRONT OFFICE
The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer, it punched a big hole in an already insufficient batting order. Instead, several young outfielders got to prove they weren’t good enough. The Cardinals could have either kept Ozuna or replaced him effectively had they made smarter financial decisions earlier. The ill-advised extension for Matt Carpenter and the five-year contract for Dexter Fowler for his twilight years created tough budgeting. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is accountable for those calls, although Bill DeWitt Sr. signed off on them. DeWitt could have boosted his payroll to overcome those mistakes, but he didn’t. And the massive economic damage caused by the pandemic likely validated that decision for him. Mozeliak’s all-in commitment to the Jeff Albert hitting program yielded terrible results. On the flip side, the addition of Korean import Kwang Hyun Kim and the stockpiling of good young pitching allowed the Cardinals to survive their doubleheader gauntlet. They overcame their COVID-19 crisis to deliver their 13th-straight winning season and reach the postseason for the seventh time in 10 years. The end result was pretty good under the circumstances.
GRADE: C-minus
MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody had ever seen in baseball. Pitchers locked in a Milwaukee hotel throwing baseballs into mattresses day after day after day to maintain arm strength? That’s crazy. The Cardinals had every reason to pack it in, especially as the pitching injuries mounted in the midst of their insane schedule. Shildt empowered his veterans to lead the group. He kept his unflappable demeanor at the helm. He got the team through extremely difficult times. Fans want to nitpick this or that tactical decision during the playoff loss to the Padres, but just getting into the bracket with a sputtering offense and a depleted pitching staff was a remarkable feat.
GRADE: A-plus
HOW DID THE PITCHERS DO?
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is accountable for those calls, although Bill DeWitt Sr. signed off on them. DeWitt could have boosted his payroll to overcome those mistakes, but he didn’t. And the massive economic damage caused by the pandemic likely validated that decision for him. Mozeliak’s all-in commitment to the Jeff Albert hitting program yielded terrible results. On the flip side, the addition of Korean import Kwang Hyun Kim and the stockpiling of good young pitching allowed the Cardinals to survive their doubleheader gauntlet. They overcame their COVID-19 crisis to deliver their 13th-straight winning season and reach the postseason for the seventh time in 10 years. The end result was pretty good under the circumstances.
GRADE: C-minus
STARTING PITCHERS
ADAM WAINWRIGHT
At age 39, Wainwright was the Cardinals best and most durable hurler in this challenging season. He finished 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts. He threw one nine-inning complete game and one seven-inning complete game to take strain off of the beleaguered bullpen. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his first eight starts. Alas, there was no storybook ending for the beloved "Uncle Charlie." He lasted just 3 1/3 innings during his postseason start against the Padres.
GRADE: A
KWANG HYUN KIM
What a year he endured. The Korean lefty spent the better part of 2020 away from his family while adapting to a new culture. Kim was stellar, going 3-0 with one save and a 1.62 ERA in eight games despite missing time with a kidney ailment. He held opponents to a .197 batting average with his crafty pitch assortment. Kim produced a 1.42 ERA in his seven starts, but he lasted more than six innings just once. The Cardinals won his postseason start, although he lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs.
GRADE: A
DAKOTA HUDSON
He failed to work deep into his first three starts, but otherwise he did a fine job until blowing out his elbow. Hudson finished 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts. He allowed three or more earned runs just twice and he reduced his walks rate slightly. Opponents hit just .178 against Hudson with a .583 OPS. He will be missed next season as he recovers from surgical repairs.
GRADE: A-minus
DANIEL PONCE DE LEON
His season summary (1-3, 4.96 ERA) doesn’t look great, but he played a key role in getting the team into the playoffs. The Cardinals won all four of his September starts. He worked 17 innings in his last three, throwing 86 or more pitches in each. Ponce de Leon struck out 45 batters in 32 1/3 innings, but he walked 20 and he allowed eight homers. And he joined the parade of failed relievers in that exasperating 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres.
GRADE: C-minus
JACK FLAHERTY
Last year he was one of the top pitching performers in baseball. This year he was not. Flaherty followed his breakout campaign (11-8, 2.75 ERA) with mediocrity (4-3, 4.91 ERA). He walked 16 batters in his last 30 1/3 innings. Flaherty recorded more than 15 outs just once in eight starts after the COVID shutdown. An ugly 18-3 loss to Milwaukee ruined his ERA; he allowed nine runs while retiring nine batters. But Flaherty pitched well in his only postseason start, allowing just one run and striking out eight in six innings.
GRADE: C-minus
JOHAN OVIEDO
Dire circumstances forced him to make five starts before he was ready for the big leagues. Oviedo finished 0-3 with 5.47 ERA in those five starts. He flashed electric stuff but he often lost control. He walked 10 batters in 24 2/3 innings, hit five others and threw four wild pitches. He struck out 16 batters, but he allowed three homers. Oviedo produced reverse splits: Right-handed batters hit .311 against him with a .930 OPS while lefties struggled (.200, .645 OPS).
GRADE: D-plus
RELIEF PITCHERS
AUSTIN GOMBER
The smooth lefty did a fine job in 10 relief appearances and four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 29 innings. Of the six runs he allowed, four came during one bad relief outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomber bounced back to throw six scoreless innings against the Royals in his second-to-last start. He allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings as a starter. Gomber pitched once in relief in the postseason, allowing two hits and a walk while retiring four Padres in the 11-9 loss.
GRADE: A
TYLER WEBB
He is right out of central casting ... to play a shop teacher. But Webb did another fine job in his lefty specialist role, finishing 1-1 with one save, two holds and a 2.08 ERA. He allowed just one run in 12 2/3 September innings. Left-handed batters hit just 3-for-30 against him with a meager .306 OPS. Like most of the team’s other key relievers, he had a hand in that 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres.
GRADE: A
JOHN GANT
He enjoyed none of the buzzard’s luck he received last year when he finished with an 11-1 mark. This year Gant was 0-3 with seven holds and a 2.40 ERA when his nagging groin muscle injury finally ended his season. He did not allow a homer this year and none of the runners he inherited scored. Gant walked seven batters in 15 innings, but he struck out 18. The Cardinals might have won a playoff round had he stayed healthy.
GRADE: A
ALEX REYES
This elite prospect finally got his injury-marred career back on track. Reyes aided the September playoff push while posting a 2.38 ERA in eight games. Overall he was 2-1 with one save, three holds and a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances. He held opponents to a .197 batting average while striking out 27 batters (with 14 walks) in 19 2/3 innings. Reyes remained important in the playoffs while pitching twice and allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.
GRADE: A-minus
GENESIS CABRERA
He has an electric left arm. If only he had better command. His end result was fine this season — 4-1, one save, 2.42 ERA in 19 relief appearances — but he could have been even more valuable. Cabrera walked 16 batters and hit four others in 22 1/3 innings. He threw three wild pitches. He allowed just 10 hits, but three of them were homers. And he walked three batters in the 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres to earn a stern mound lecture from Yadier Molina.
GRADE: B-plus
ANDREW MILLER
His bottom line was fine: 1-1, 2.77 ERA, two holds and four saves. Left-handed batters went 3-for-19 against him and produced a paltry .431 OPS. Miller struck out 15 batters in 13 innings. But he also walked five batters, hit three others and threw two wild pitches. He drove fans crazy working from behind in the count, yet for the most part he got by. Opponents went 1-for-23 against him in September, but two of the four batters he faced in the playoffs reached base.
GRADE: B-plus
GIOVANNY GALLEGOS
When healthy, he resembled his reliable 2019 self. But COVID-19 and a groin muscle strain kept him from maintaining his familiar groove. After allowing no runs in eight innings in his first eight appearances, he allowed six runs in seven innings in September. He finished 2-2 with four saves and a 3.60 ERA. He struck out 21 batters and walked just four in 15 innings. Gallegos appeared twice in the playoffs and allowed two homers in the 11-9 loss to the Padres.
GRADE: B-plus
KODI WHITLEY
Had he stayed healthy, the hard-throwing Whitley might have kept a key late-inning role all season. But he developed elbow soreness while working his way back from the COVID-19 shutdown. In two relief appearances in July and two more in late September, Whitley struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, one walk and one run — on a solo homer. Whitley also got tagged for a solo homer in the 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres.
GRADE: B-plus
ROB KAMINSKY
This former Cardinals first-round pick finally reached the big leagues after 138 minor league games. He went to the Indians organization in a trade and later returned to the Cardinals for a minor league deal. He came ready to fill in as a lefty specialist. Kaminsky allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in his five outings for a 1.93 ERA.
GRADE: B
SETH ELLEDGE
Here is another raw power pitcher rushed into the fray due to the team’s shortage of arms. Elledge struck out 14 batters in 11 2/3 innings, but he walked eight and hit another. He finished 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 12 appearances. Elledge stepped up in a key 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. He also finished off two lopsided losses and two one-sided victories.
GRADE: B-minus
JAKE WOODFORD
He is another prospect thrown into battle when the Cardinals ran out of arms. Woodford was 1-0 with a 5.57 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed five runs in a disastrous 18-3 loss to the Brewers. Otherwise he allowed eight runs in 19 2/3 innings. He worked in five different victories to help the Cardinals reach the bracket. In his final three appearances he allowed no runs on one hit in 2 2/3 innings.
GRADE: C-plus
RYAN HELSLEY
He is the right-handed version of Genesis Cabrera. Helsley brings heat but he lacks command. He struck out 10 batters in 12 innings, but he walked eight and hit a batter. Overall, Helsley was 1-1 with one save, two holds and a 5.25 ERA. He eventually got on track after coming off the COVID-19 list. In his last five regular season outings he didn’t allow a run in 4 2/3 innings. Helsley made two playoff appearances and he retired five batters while allowing one run.
GRADE: C-plus
NABIL CRISMATT
After 167 minor league games, he finally got his chance on the big (albeit empty) stage due to the pandemic. He posted a 3.24 ERA in six outings. He struck out eight batters in 8 1/3 innings, but he allowed two homers. Crismatt finished off six games, five of them losses, and impressed the field staff with his eagerness to learn. He kept himself in the mix for a depth role next season.
GRADE: C
RICARDO SANCHEZ
He was another emergency hurler tossed into a tough spot. Sanchez, whom the Cardinals claimed off waivers from the Mariners earlier in the year, failed to hold up as a lefty specialist. He allowed four runs on five hits, five walks, a hit batter and a balk before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. Sanchez’s first big league tour went about as badly as possible.
GRADE: D
CARLOS MARTINEZ
He tried to come back from his nasty COVID-19 battle to regain his desired spot in the rotation. It did not go well. Martinez rebuilt his shoulder strength and regained his velocity, but he could not repeat his delivery for more than an inning or two. The result in five starts: 0-3, 9.90 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 10 walks and 32 hits allowed — including six homers! Martinez allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first outing and eight runs in five innings in his last start, which was the only time he worked at least five innings all season.
GRADE: F
HOW DID THE POSITION PLAYERS DO?
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.