All of the Cards' coaches are coming back; Gordo's report card wasn't as inviting

Cardinal Nation's Twitterverse is blowing up with the news that the Cardinals are retaining their entire coaching staff. The biggest targets on social media, hitting coach Jeff Albert and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Post-Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon handed out his annual report card last week, this one focusing on the 2020 season. You can read Gordo's thoughts on how the Cardinals hit ... or didn't hit under Albert's tutelage this past season, and the moves that Mozeliak made. And if you missed them, you can dig in to the complete Cardinals' position player and pitchers' reports cards below. Here's an except from those report cards, specifically relating to the front office:

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer, it punched a big hole in an already insufficient batting order. Instead, several young outfielders got to prove they weren’t good enough. The Cardinals could have either kept Ozuna or replaced him effectively had they made smarter financial decisions earlier. The ill-advised extension for Matt Carpenter and the five-year contract for Dexter Fowler for his twilight years created tough budgeting.