The Cardinals had a win at their fingertips. It would have stopped a losing streak that now stands at five straight games. A win would’ve put them in position to win their first series since they took the rubber match from the Rockies on April 12. A victory in a one-run game with a slim margin for error — they’re now 1-6 in one-run games — could only have boosted their confidence.

Instead, the Los Angeles Angels cracked a pair of home runs into the left-field stands and crushed those hopes in a cruel and gut-wrenching way. The game-changing home runs came at the expense of Giovanny Gallegos, one of the team’s most reliable relief pitchers, in the top of the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

The final inning and the moments following the final out of the game featured a not-so-sweet serenade of boos from the crowd of fans in attendance.

The loss puts the Cardinals (10-21) in the position of having to win to avoid a series sweep at the hands of the Angels (17-14). The Cardinals have gone into the final game of five consecutive series needing a win to avoid a sweep. They’ve won three of the previous four series finales to keep the current losing slide from being even longer.

“I’m a little disappointed, obviously, especially now when we’re having a rough time — the team overall,” Gallegos said with bullpen catcher/team interpreter Kleininger Teran translating. “I’m trying to help them win the game, and it didn’t work tonight.”

The Cardinals scratched out a one-run advantage against Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who entered the night leading all pitchers in the majors in opponent’s batting average (.102) and ranked among the leaders in strikeouts (fifth, 46), ERA (sixth, 1.85) and WHIP (sixth, 0.82).

Ohtani matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, which also matched the highest single-game total by a pitcher in the majors this season.

However, the Cardinals stopped a streak of dominance by Ohtani that dated back to last season. He entered the day having held opposing lineups to three hits or fewer in 10 consecutive starts, which tied the longest streak in MLB history (not including pitchers serving as “openers”). Jacob deGrom was the only other pitcher with 10 straight starts of three or fewer hits allowed when he put together his own streak in 2021.

The Cardinals collected five hits against Ohtani including home runs by Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson. They grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a smash by Gorman that went 418 feet to center field on the first pitch he saw from Ohtani.

Gorman’s seventh home run of the season gave the Cardinals a 1-0 edge after Ohtani struck out Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt to start his outing.

After the Angels tied the score on a solo home run by Brandon Drury in the second inning and scored a pair of runs on four singles in the third to take a 3-1 lead, the Cardinals bounced back to score three runs on three hits against Ohtani in a four-batter stretch in the fourth inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras pulled the Cardinals within a run as Arenado scored on Contreras’ drive into the right field corner. Arenado’s double marked his first extra-base hit 13 games. Arenado entered the day having had just five hits in his previous 50 at-bats.

With Contreras on second base, Carlson blasted a 1-0 slider 409 feet to center field for a two-run home run. That gave the Cardinals four hits off of Ohtani, and it gave Carlson his first home run since August 14,2022 (177 plate appearances, 156 at-bats). The two-run homer gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.

The Cardinals snapped a four-game homerless streak. They scored as many runs in five innings against Othani as they had in their previous three games combined.

“That sort of momentum, we can kind of feed off of that too,” Nootbaar said. “Being able to see those guys come through in those huge situations is huge. Obviously, today is a tough loss, but finding those positives in the game — that’s what’s going to help us get out of this.”

The Cardinals clung to that one-run lead until the ninth inning. Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas didn’t allow another run after the third. He went 5 2/3 innings struck out five and allowed eight hits.

When he turned it over to the bullpen, Jordan Hicks took over and tossed a scoreless inning. Hicks came out with two on and two out in the seventh inning when Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol turned to All-Star closer Ryan Helsley in the high-leverage situation.

Helsley held the Angels offense in check for 1 1/3 innings. Gallegos, who’d allowed four hits in nine previous appearances this season, came on for the ninth inning.

“It’s easy to sit here and say why not send (Helsley) back out,” Marmol said. “It’s easy once you see what happens. Gio was punching out the world. Gio, I mean he’d been punching out the world in April, lefty, righty, so you tell me what the problem is with Gio finishing out that game.”

Gallegos entered the night with a strikeout rate of 11.0 per 9 innings. He’d struck out 11 of the 32 batters he faced. Opposing hitters were batting .133 against him with a .188 on-base percentage and a .133 slugging percentage.

“Gio has done a really nice job,” Marmol said. “He has actually been our top reliever if you look at his body of work in April compared to anybody in that bullpen, including Helsley. Righty-lefty — there hasn’t been a guy punching out righties and lefties and keeping their OPS down better than Gio. So you trust him there in the ninth.”

Gallegos gave up home run to the first batter he faced, pinch-hitter Jake Lamb. Two batters later, Mike Trout took Gallegos deep for another solo homer. Both home runs came on sliders. Ohtani then doubled and scored an insurance run on an RBI single by Anthony Rendon.

“I think I just didn’t execute my pitches where they’re supposed to be,” Gallegos said.

As far as the Angels having success against his slider, a pitch that had a 60% whiff rate this season, Gallegos again pointed to his execution.

“They must know that I have a good slider,” Gallegos said. “So that’s what they’re doing to do. They’re going to try to look for that pitch. Then if I don’t execute it where it’s supposed to be and I leave it up in the zone, that’s where I’m going to get damage.”

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 11 games below .500 for the first time they were 73-84 on September 25, 2007.

“That’s a tough loss, but that’s baseball,” Mikolas said. “You’ve got to ride the roller coaster. It’s a long season. For what it’s worth, if we’re in a situation like that again I’d put Gio right back out there. He’s our guy. Sometimes things don't go your way and sometimes they do. Yeah that's a tough one for us, but you know, that's baseball and that's life.”

