The comeback is over for Rick Ankiel, the former Cardinals pitcher/outfielder who was harboring aspirations of returning to the organization as a lefthanded reliever at age 41.
Ankiel, who got the itch last season when he was pitching in a semi-pro situation, first was set back by elbow surgery, which cost him seven to eight months. Then when he started throwing at his home in Jupiter, Fla., from as far away as 90 feet, he felt discomfort in his flexor tendon.
To fix that would require surgery and Ankiel said, “I don’t think I could handle another one. My arm would have to be falling off for me to even think about somebody touching me with a scalpel.”
Now back in the Fox Sports Midwest television studio rotation, Ankiel said, “There’s life out there (without pitching). But, it’s funny now, with all the people looking at lefthanders.”
The Cardinals, in a salary move as they traded infielder Jedd Gyorko, took on the contract of Los Angeles Dodgers lefthanded reliever Tony Cingrani, who likely is out for the year after shoulder surgery. Ankiel joked that he could throw harder than Cingrani now.
“I should go outside and start throwing curveballs,” he said. “But how would I feel tomorrow?
“(Pitching again) was a great idea and it would have been fun to go out and do it. But the surgery thing scared the heck out of me. And I mean it.”