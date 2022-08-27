Another sub-standard outing by Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera clouds his status

The ninth inning of Friday night’s 11-4 Atlanta Braves romp over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium had an upside for one pitcher who nearly was felled and a downside for a pitcher who may be headed down the I-55 corridor to Memphis.

Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan breathed a bit easier after making a post-game visit to Atlanta right-hander Jackson Stephens in the Braves clubhouse.

Donovan's ninth-inning liner hit Stephens on the right side of his forehead. As they say, it will leave a mark. And Stephens was on his way to getting checked by medical authorities. But it appears as if the 220-pounder will be all right and Donovan said he felt better after shaking Jackson’s hand.

Cardinals left-hander Genesis Cabrera, who has been terribly inconsistent this season, was not hit in the head. But he was pelted with six hits and five runs in one official inning as he didn’t miss many, if any, bats, besides walking one and hitting another hitter as he worked the eighth and ninth.

It got so bad he was relieved by a catcher, Andrew Knizner, who retired two of three men to move the game along—at least until Stephens was hit by Donovan and had to leave the game.

The Cardinals’ brain trust was meeting late Friday night and likely will do so again Saturday to discuss the possibility of sending out Cabrera, who has allowed seven eight runs in 2 1/3 innings over his past two outings.

There were three scoreless appearances before he had issues in Chicago and, before that, there was a four-run inning against him in Colorado which he retired no one.

So, for his past six appearances, Cabrera, a staple of the Cardinals’ relief corps for the previous three seasons, has given up 11 runs in 5 1/3 innings. And he hasn’t struck out anyone in his past eight games.

While the Cardinals have reeled off 21 wins in their past 28 games to jet out to a big lead in the National League Central Division, the Braves have been almost as hot — and for a longer period of time.

Prevailing for the 10th time in their last 11 regular-season games at Busch Stadium over a five-year span, the Braves won for the 35th time in their past 50 games this season. They have won 10 successive games on the road.

The defeat marked the first time in nine collective starts that the Cardinals hadn’t won when newcomers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery had started.

Quintana was victimized by a throwing error from second baseman Nolan Gorman, costing him two runs in the fourth inning, but what he really blamed was his own leadoff walk to Austin Riley that led to a three-run sixth. “You can’t make that mistake,” said Quintana. “I paid for that.”

The inning was punctuated by a bases-clearing double from William Contreras, who jumped reliever Andre Pallante. Contreras had a career-high four of the Braves’ 16 hits as every starter in the lineup hit safely.

The Cardinals lost for just the third time in their past 13 games. But they have committed errors in seven consecutive games, all on the infield, after having an eight-game run without any miscues.

Manager Oliver Marmol firmly stood by his defense but is scratching his head about Cabrera.

“He’s in a stretch now where it hasn’t looked good,” said Marmol. “We’re diving into it and trying how to get more swing and miss on that fastball. If you look at overall ‘chase’ on it and contact on it, it’s a lot different than what we’ve seen in the past.

“There’s some stuff there, for sure. We’re going to have to figure it out sooner than later.”

For the most part, Cabrera hasn’t been used in as many tight situations lately, as he has been accustomed—for obvious reasons.

“It would be good to have a good version of ‘Cabby,’’’ said Marmol. “It’s nice to have (JoJo) Romero here, who has been looking pretty good.”

Marmol also pointed out that left-hander Packy Naughton, sent out Friday so as to keep Romero, who has retired all nine men he’s faced since coming up, has been effective against left-handed hitters. Naughton has held left-handed batters to a .156 batting average and .191 on-base percentage.

“We’re trying to get (Naughton) more effective against righties and ‘Cabby’ has struggled against both,” Marmol said. “We’ve got to get to a point where he’s effective again.

“Are we running out of time for him to figure it out? Sure. But this isn’t new. We’ve been diving into it for a little bit of time now. We’re going to have to sit down and make a decision of what’s best for ‘Cabby’ and the club. Our hope is that he’s able to figure it out.”

There was some good news. The Cardinals won both their replay challenges and right fielder Lars Nootbaar threw out two runners on the bases. Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer. Knizner’s ERA is 0.00.

And the Milwaukee Brewers lost yet again to the Chicago Cubs and remained six games behind the Cardinals in the division race.

Knizner, who said he hadn’t pitched since he was 9, featured a 65 mph fastball. He told catcher Yadier Molina he wasn’t going to need the Pitchcom transmitter in his hat, advising Molina he was going throw all fastballs anyway.

“I liked two outs and getting off the field, so that was helpful,” said Marmol.

Molina, who has made two pitching appearances this season, was catching his 2,092nd game, moving past Bob Boone into third place all-time and just five behind second-place Carlton Fisk. Pudge Rodriguez is first at 2,346.

Gorman’s throwing error came on a potential double play ball. But Marmol said, “Gorman’s done a nice job defensively, bottom line. He turns a good double play. His footwork around the bag has been really good. He’s made some good plays going to his backhand. All of our guys are going to make errors from time to time.

“It came at a big spot today but the kid actually has done a nice job at second.”

Gorman, a natural third baseman, said he felt done all right but added, “There’s definitely room to improve.”

He allowed that during the recent run of errors “half of them are probably my fault (Gorman has made three). But we definitely take pride in our defense and I’m out there working on it every day.”

Gorman, who had two hits in the game, said, that after the error, Quintana had come up to him in the dugout and said, “Don’t worry about it. Go get some runs.’

“That’s huge for a pitcher to not come into the dugout and slam stuff. I appreciated that.”

Gorman’s throw whizzed past Tommy Edman, a Gold Glove second baseman, who made his 50th start at shortstop on Friday. Edman is the first Cardinals infielder to have at least 50 starts at both second base and shortstop in the same season.

Knizner said he had been in the batting cage preparing to hit in the ninth when Marmol came down and told him he needed Knizner to pitch.

“I was never, like, a pitcher. Ever,” said Knizner. “I was always an infielder growing up. But I guess now I’m a major league pitcher. It’s a good start.”

But he wasn’t comfortable. “I hope I never have to pitch again,” he said. “Pitching is not fun. That plate looked like it was the size of a penny back there. All the fans are looking at you.

“You can have that. I don’t want that job.”

And he didn’t want to get hit by a batted ball, as Stephens would be. “That was my biggest fear,” Knizner said.

“Don’t hit it anywhere near me. Hopefully, he’s doing OK. That’s scary stuff.”

Donovan said, “I was just hoping it didn’t hit him in the temple. I was kind of shocked. You don’t see that a whole lot. I kind of paused for a second. It just happed so fast.’’

Stephens went to his knees but left the field under his own power. “He’s tough, isn’t he?” said Donovan.

“No one wants to hurt anyone.”

Stephens was to learn his fate later Friday night.

Cabrera might learn his later today.