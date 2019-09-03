St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez gestures towards the sky after getting the strikeout to end the eighth inning during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez admits he’s loving it — the adrenaline rush of coming in to save a victory. He has 17 saves, a league-leading 14 since the All-Star break, plus four victories.
“I get to be the closer. I like it,” said Martinez. “But I like whatever role they put in. I try to help the team and I like everywhere.”
Martinez’s most recent effort was a four-out save on Monday after a dazzling, three-strikeout ninth inning in Sunday afternoon’s 4-3 triumph over Cincinnati. In Saturday afternoon’s first game of a doubleheader, he pitched the final inning in a 10-6 win over Cincinnati, giving him three games in three days.
The righthander’s arm strength, which wasn’t good enough for him to start this season, has allowed him to pitch in relief on consecutive days on 12 occasions this year. He has completed his first of three straight days and asked if he could go four, he said, “Of course.”
In the three games, Martinez has thrown only 36 pitches to get 10 outs. “I’m OK,” he said.
And Martinez figures his arm will be strong enough next spring that he again could start.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “I’m just trying to be healthy this year and smart this year.
“When the year ends, I’m going to try to be like, perfect. Next year I want (to start) again.
“But I have a lot of fun playing — closing or starting.”
WACHA TO PITCH WEDNESDAY
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that righthander Michael Wacha, who threw 95 pitches in seven innings in Saturday’s second game of a doubleheader, will start Wednesday’s game against the Giants on three days’ rest. Dakota Hudson would start Thursday on normal rest. “(Wacha) will have a prescribed, shorter leash,” said Shildt.
“Michael feels good. He’ll have six days on the other side of that. We won’t push him. But we’ll get some innings from him and I’m sure they’ll be quality.”
WIETERS GETS THE BOOT
Catcher Matt Wieters, who suffered a left calf strain on Saturday, received a cortisone shot and will be wearing a boot for a while. But Shildt said, “We're optimistic, I hate to put a time table on it within 24, 48 hours of a shot."
• Shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who was a major-league-high 18th player to steal a base for the Cardinals this season, joined the club from Class AAA Memphis Monday, with outfielder Randy Arozarena to follow Tuesday as the Cardinals’ 35th active player.
• Mike Yastrzemski played right field for the Giants. The last player with that surname to play here was grandfather Carl Yastrzemski. The Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer performed at Busch Stadium II in Game 5 of the 1967 World Series. Yaz was one for three with a double off Ray Washburn in a 3-1 Red Sox victory that kept the World Series alive before the Cardinals won Game 7 in Boston. Young Yaz also was one for three Monday.
