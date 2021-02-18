Among current Cardinals, the highest-profile player on Cameo is Adam Wainwright. It will probably not surprise you to learn that his messages are relaxed, engaged and funny.

In a Valentine’s Day message, Wainwright tells the recipient, “Hey, take (your partner) out on a date, man. Don’t be cheap. Take her somewhere nice or cook something nice or watch something nice.”

As I write this, however, Wainwright is not available for bookings. (A “Notify me when available” tab has replaced the usual “Request” tab.)

Also not currently available is former Cardinal and newly signed Milwaukee Brewer Kolten Wong, who delivers punchy, but personal messages capped with an “Aloha.”

“Have fun playing this game,” he says in a birthday message to a baseball-playing 12-year-old. “This game gets tough, man. It gets hard on everybody.”

You can book a message from Wong’s likely replacement at second base, Tommy Edman ($50), who is eager to see fans return to Busch Stadium this year.