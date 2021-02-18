 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals
0 comments

Cardinals

  • 0
Adam Wainwright Cameo

A screenshot of Adam Wainwright on Cameo

Among current Cardinals, the highest-profile player on Cameo is Adam Wainwright. It will probably not surprise you to learn that his messages are relaxed, engaged and funny.

In a Valentine’s Day message, Wainwright tells the recipient, “Hey, take (your partner) out on a date, man. Don’t be cheap. Take her somewhere nice or cook something nice or watch something nice.”

As I write this, however, Wainwright is not available for bookings. (A “Notify me when available” tab has replaced the usual “Request” tab.)

Also not currently available is former Cardinal and newly signed Milwaukee Brewer Kolten Wong, who delivers punchy, but personal messages capped with an “Aloha.”

“Have fun playing this game,” he says in a birthday message to a baseball-playing 12-year-old. “This game gets tough, man. It gets hard on everybody.”

You can book a message from Wong’s likely replacement at second base, Tommy Edman ($50), who is eager to see fans return to Busch Stadium this year.

Also available right now are young outfielder Lane Thomas ($50), who calls a Cardinal-themed wedding “badass,” and former player and current first-base coach Stubby Clapp ($50).

Off the field, Cardinals PA announcer and KSHE-95 DJ John “U-Man” Ulett ($30) is game to lend his voice to a random fantasy-baseball draft-order drawing and an amusing message imploring a woman who doesn’t like KSHE “that much” to listen to his show on Valentine’s Day for her husband’s sake.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports