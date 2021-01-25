As Cardinals announce ticket sales for spring training games, Cactus League mayors call for postponement

"In view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County – with one of the nation's highest infection rates – we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training," read the letter, signed by several mayors and area leaders. The letter was reported by Phoenix’s KPNX.

The letter says a delay will allow for infections to decline by mid-March, citing public data from University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The Cactus League group that issued the letter has no control over when and how Major League Baseball begins its spring training. Both Major League Baseball and the players’ union responded with public statements about the letter. Major League Baseball said that it continues to consult with health officials on the local, state, and national levels to “ensure the safety of the players, coaches, umpires, MLB employees, and other game day personnel.”

The Major League Baseball Players’ Association added in a statement shared on Twitter: “We, of course, share the goals of a safe Spring Training and regular season, (and) MLB has repeatedly assured us that it has instructed its teams to be prepared for an on time start to Spring Training and the Regular Season and we continue to devote all our efforts to making sure that that takes place as safely as possible," the union said.