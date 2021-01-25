As Cardinals announce ticket sales for spring training games, Cactus League mayors call for postponement

While questions and uncertainty continue to swirl around the scheduled start of spring training during a pandemic, the Cardinals and Miami Marlins announced plans to sell a limited number of tickets for exhibition games that start next month at Roger Dean Stadium.
A total of 30 games are scheduled to be held at the Cardinals’ spring training home – 15 of them featuring the Cardinals as the home team – and select tickets will go on sale first to season ticket holders for the Palm Beach teams on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. St. Louis time.
The tickets will be sold in “pods” of two, four, and six in order to allow for social distancing between groups at the ballpark.
The number of tickets will depend on that arrangement.
During the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up, president Bill DeWitt III said he and the Marlins have worked with Roger Dean Stadium for the possibility of about 1,000 fans at games at some point during the Grapefruit League schedule. That number, like the ticket sales announced Monday, still depend on local and national policies regarding the spread of COVID-19 and protocols approved by Major League Baseball.
In Arizona, city leaders throughout Maricopa County issued a letter to Major League Baseball urging it to delay the start of spring training for the 15 teams that call the Cactus League home.
"In view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County – with one of the nation's highest infection rates – we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training," read the letter, signed by several mayors and area leaders. The letter was reported by Phoenix’s KPNX.
The letter says a delay will allow for infections to decline by mid-March, citing public data from University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The Cactus League group that issued the letter has no control over when and how Major League Baseball begins its spring training. Both Major League Baseball and the players’ union responded with public statements about the letter. Major League Baseball said that it continues to consult with health officials on the local, state, and national levels to “ensure the safety of the players, coaches, umpires, MLB employees, and other game day personnel.”
The Major League Baseball Players’ Association added in a statement shared on Twitter: “We, of course, share the goals of a safe Spring Training and regular season, (and) MLB has repeatedly assured us that it has instructed its teams to be prepared for an on time start to Spring Training and the Regular Season and we continue to devote all our efforts to making sure that that takes place as safely as possible," the union said.
The Cardinals and Marlins are not offering season ticket plans for spring training, and they are having all purchases of tickets done in a way that can be immediately refunded if games are postponed or fans are not permitted at the ballpark for a specific game. Season ticket holders for the Class A clubs can purchase tickets at discounted rate starting Feb. 1. Marlins and Cardinals season ticket holders will have access to the 2021 spring training tickets on Feb. 8, and any remaining tickets will be available to general public on Feb. 18.