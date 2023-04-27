SAN FRANCISCO — Through even the most treacherous stretches of play in recent seasons, the Cardinals could trust they were in good hands with their defense.

As everything that can go wrong has gone even worse to start this season, the Cardinals have found new and different ways to lose, and as they slipped late Wednesday night toward a potential series sweep by San Francisco, when their trusty, tried, and once true defense let them – and a key fly ball – down.

After another loss, manager Oliver Marmol used the description “uncharacteristic.”

He was then asked about the usually steadfast defense.

“That’s mostly what I’m describing,” he said. “It’s a different guy every night, and it’s been unfortunate timing of it, of when these non-plays have taken place.”

It did not take long for a lead claimed by Paul Goldschmidt’s two solo homers to vanish, and before San Francisco pulled away for a 7-3 victory at Oracle Park the critical runs could be traced to the Cardinals’ defense. Pitcher Steven Matz’s failure to hold a runner at first base yielded an easy steal that turned into the game-tying run at 2-2. The next inning, a fly ball dropped as Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson converged in right-field and a wild pitch led to the tiebreaking run. The Giants never trailed again.

Through three games of the four-game visit, the Cardinals have committed four errors and at least five plays not made. That has led to at least six Giants’ runs, nine in the first three games before an error assessed was reconsidered by the official scorer.

The Cardinals scored only seven runs in the first three games of the series.

That whipsaw combination of limited scoring and limited pitching with occasional faulty defense dropped the Cardinals to 1-5 so far on their 10-game road trip. Their 9-16 start to the season has plopped them alone into last place in the National League Central, and it’s their worst 25-game start to a season since 1973. They have no tailwind or regular-season evidence that supports they are the team they think they can be to contend for a pennant, only the record that follows them into Thursday’s series finale at Oracle.

“What you can’t say is this is who we are because we haven’t seen any different,” Marmol said. “I’d like to see someone tell us this who we are. … I think there are a lot of different things that happen that lead (to losses). I don’t think we’re losing the same way every time, and that’s more of the frustration.”

Said Goldschmidt: “We’re not playing good enough to win.”

A common thread through a difficult week in San Francisco has been the defense. In the stormiest of times, defense has been the Cardinals’ safe harbor. They’ve won two of the three team Gold Glove awards presented by St. Louis-based Rawlings, and they’re two seasons removed from winning a record five individual Gold Glove awards. When Rawlings for the first time awarded a Gold Glove to a utility fielder, Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan won – and his teammate, Tommy Edman, finished second in the scoring.

Gold is their standard, their constant.

On Monday, a fielding error at second base by Gold Glove-winner Edman preceded the Giants’ four-run rally for a 4-0 win. On Tuesday, two errors on the same play by Willson Contreras and Dylan Carlson created a run for the Giants, and a difficult play not made by Edman became three runs against closer Ryan Helsley.

On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores hit a ball to right-center field that both Burleson and Nootbaar called. Nootbaar had the better line on the ball, and as he reached for it he neared Burleson. The rookie said Nootbaar “out of the corner of his eye, he saw me. A tough ball.” The baseball hit Nootbaar’s glove and fell. That moved Mitch Haniger to third base, and he scored the tiebreaking run when Jordan Hicks’ slider kissed the dirt, clipped Contreras’ wrist, and caromed away to allow the runner easy passage home.

“That’s the thing – if our record is different we’re not talking about this right now, but since everything is (sour), let’s do it,” Marmol said. “It’s a fair question. Ask me again in June. That’s why the timing of it (matters). I get it. The timing of the way it’s played out is what brings more attention to it.”

So far this season, the Cardinals are dutifully fine on defense.

According to Sports Info Solutions, the Cardinals had a plus-6 Defensive Runs Saved through Monday’s game, and that ranked seventh in the majors. The only minus positions for the Cardinals were second base (minus-5) and right field (minus-5). Nolan Arenado’s third base leads all Cardinals’ positions with a plus-3, and Contreras leads all catchers with a plus-6. The Cardinals plus-5 DRS based on FanGraphs.com calculations ranks eighth in the majors ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Marmol counted up the Gold Glove players on the team – one at every infield position most days and Tyler O’Neill in left field – and said the expectations of precious mettle have not changed.

The Cardinals did not commit an error in a franchise-best nine consecutive seasons to start the year and have packed 11 into their past 15 games, including four in San Francisco. The 10 unearned runs allowed by the Cardinals are the third-most in the National League, ahead of only straggling Colorado (19 unearned) and San Francisco (16 unearned). They would have 13 unearned runs if not for a scoring change Wednesday morning.

But the defensive hiccups aren’t always as overt as an error.

This past weekend in Seattle, an inning turned on a wild pitch that got away and allowed a batter who struck out to reach first and prolong what became a three-run inning. In San Francisco, there have been at least two fly balls to right that were either not caught or turned into an extra base by how they were handled.

Run prevention is also pitch calling, and on Tuesday night Contreras was a part calling consistent off-speed pitches that prepped catcher Blake Sabol to hunt a breaking ball, and then he got three consecutive sliders, the third of which he whacked for a walk-off homer.

In the fourth inning Wednesday, as Matz’s start came to an end, it was Sabol who singled and stole second on the Cardinals’ lefty. An RBI single followed, and then the Giants put the runner in motion from first, and that opened up a hole that another single slipped through.

“Can’t let a guy steal a base right there,” Matz said. “Big catcher like that. For me, that’s where the run scored. Got a few groundballs that went right through the hole. Guy running. (Donovan) vacated to cover. So I’m kicking myself for that. Not holding the runner on – that’s something that I can control. That’s what I will really look to address.”

That, more than the time of the year, is why the glove glitches stand out.

Some of the Cardinals’ struggles were predictable (a shortfall of innings from the rotation) and some were not (deep offensives woes). Just when they get their fourth quality start of the season, they run into pitcher Alex Cobb’s career night. The Cardinals tie one shoe only to trip over the laces of the other one. Some of that is beyond their control. Defense is not. It has always been something the Cardinals have considered a hallmark, a give, the pole that gives them balance on the season’s tightrope.

Not part of what makes them stumble – and tumble.

“The timing of what we’re doing right now isn’t great,” Marmol said. “There is no way out of it other than wake up tomorrow, play another game, and hope you address it, and wake up the next morning and you keep going until you’re out of this little rut. It’s unfortunate not anything is clicking the way it’s supposed to.”

