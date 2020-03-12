As MLB prepares to suspend spring training and delay season, Cardinals and Marlins play on

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball owners and executives plan a Thursday afternoon announcement on how the leagues will respond to growing concern about the coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation or postponement of pro sports around the globe.

The Cardinals were expecting MLB to suspend spring training, and an announcement was planned by the commissioner's office Thursday afternoon. Reports have swirled, from ESPN and elsewhere, that MLB will stop spring training and delay the start of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals and Marlins continue to play in front of a packed house at Roger Dean Stadium. The score is tied, 0-0, going into the fifth inning.

Officials have spent Thursday discussing how the league should respond to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing conversation that is expected to result in an announcement of changes to the league's spring training plans in both Florida and Arizona. But those decisions had not been finalized by the start of Thursday's Grapefruit League game between the Cardinals and Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals and the Marlins began play — first pitch came from Adam Wainwright at 1:07 p.m. Eastern — hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked cities and counties to postpone or cancel any mass gatherings in the next 30 days due to the spread of COVID-19, known as coronavirus.

DeSantis, speaking in Miami before noon, asked that any event that is not canceled exercise screening measures that prevent those who have been contaminated from entering. Roger Dean Stadium had no screening measures in place before Thursday's game.