Astros win again, force Game 7 in ALCS

“We're relentless and when we said we didn't want to go home, we really meant that,” Correa said. “We want to keep playing baseball and we don't want this to be the end of our season. We took care of these three games and now we've got to take one more. If we don't win that game, then it's all meant nothing. We've got to go out there tomorrow and get that win. It'll be great.”

Earlier this week, some of the Astros watched a documentary on the 2004 Red Sox, who after falling behind 3-0 won four straight games to stun the New York Yankees for the AL pennant before winning their first World Series in 86 seasons.

Otherwise, big league clubs leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series are 37-1.

Houston also is trying to become the first team to win a pennant with a losing regular season record (29-31). The Astros have been criticized for their role in a cheating scandal en route to the 2017 title that was uncovered last offseason.

Manuel Margot homered twice and drove in three runs for the Rays. Despite blowing a 3-0 series lead, they remain one win from the second World Series in franchise history — and one loss from joining the 2004 Yankees in ignominy.