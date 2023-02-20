In his new book 'Winning Fixes Everything,' author Evan Drellich details the corporate culture that led to the Houston Astros sign-stealing quagmire. He also probes how many of the leading executives got their start in baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Drellich joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss new insight into the hacking scandal that will forever bind the Astros and Cardinals, the baseball operations approach that former Cardinals exec Jeff Luhnow created in Houston, and how organizational arrogance may have led to negligence. Drellich, a senior writer at The Athletic who along with Ken Rosenthal broke the story on Houston's trashcan caper during the 2017 season, explores the reporting on that story and the fallout from it, including how baseball clubs are reluctant to talk about their "trade secrets" and why that's bad for the game, bad for storytelling, and yet ignored because without the sign-stealing the Astros' winning would have lacquered over everything.