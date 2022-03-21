Back field beat: Baez displays powerful swing; Torres homers in minor league game

JUPITER, Fla. — Minor league game action continued on the back fields at Roger Dean Stadium for the Cardinals Class Low-A Palm Beach and Class High-A Peoria squads on Sunday. On the back fields of the Cardinals spring training site, the Cardinals minor league affiliates competed in intrasquad and game action against a visiting Houston Astros minor league team.

These were the hits and misses from the Cardinals minor league squads on Sunday:

HITS

Outfielder Joshua Baez: A 6-foot-4, 18-year-old who was the Cardinals 2nd round pick during the 2021 MLB draft, Baez showed some of his power and versatility that led to him being selected 54th overall as a high school player from Massachusetts.

During intrasquad action, Baez laced a single up the middle to begin his day and followed that up by stealing second base during the next at-bat of the inning. In his next trip to the plate, Baez tripled after he sent a towering fly ball that landed just shy of the left field wall, which could have very well been a home run if not for wind across from the left field side that kept the ball from landing amongst trees beyond the outfield fence.

Outfielder Jhon Torres: Coming off a year in which he batted .238 and had six homers in 97 games for Peoria, Torres also displayed some power in a game against a visiting Astros minor league squad. With infielder Franklin Soto standing on first base, Torres lifted a pitch well over the left field wall for a two-run homer. He also drew a walk in his next at-bat before Sunday’s action versus Houston’s Class Low-A and Class High-A minor league squad came to a close.

MISSES

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho: Having already homered in his first game action and stolen a base in a scrimmage game, Sunday was a different story offensively for the 18-year-old. Cho struck out swinging twice — the second of which came on a breaking pitch — and flied out to right field during intrasquad action. Cho, the first amateur player from Asia signed by the Cardinals, is embarking in his first professional season after signing with St. Louis on January 15, 2022.

(Daniel Guerrero is the newest member of our Cardinals coverage team. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage of the minor leagues, Cardinals history, videos and podcasts coming your way April 5 with the all new STL Pinch Hits—available online and as a mobile app.)

