Back-field beat: Liberatore pitches two scoreless frames; Graceffo notches eight strikeouts

JUPITER, Fla. — On a day where Cardinals minor leaguers and spectators were treated to a cameo from Yadier Molina who took live at-bats as he ramps up for the regular season, Cardinals prospects continued to face off against Marlins minor-league squads on Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium.

Here are some notable Cardinals prospect performances from Wednesday’s action on the back fields against Miami’s prospects.

HITS

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore: The Cards top pitching prospect faced eight batters and threw two scoreless frames. He allowed a hit, hit one batter and collected two strikeouts before his day on the back fields was up. Aside from game action on the back fields, Liberatore has made one appearance in the Grapefruit League. In his lone outing, he allowed one run in two innings of work on March 18 against the Houston Astros.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo: With a tailing fastball that reached up to 98 mph and a sharp slider, Graceffo struck out eight batters in his three innings of work on Wednesday. He began his outing by striking out the side in order then followed that up with collecting another two strikeouts when he took the mound for his second inning of work. He also had fellow Cardinals minor league hurlers that were tracking pitches behind home plate admiring his performance.

And when he found himself in trouble, Graceffo’s overpowering arsenal helped him escape a jam. Graceffo capped off his day by striking out the side to stranding runners on first and third base after runners reached base via a fielding error and a single.

The 22-year-old who was the 151st overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft pitched his way to a 1.73 ERA through his first 26 innings of work with Class Low-A Palm Beach a season ago.

Infielder Franklin Soto: Coming off a 2021 season where he batted .208 and hit four home runs in 81 games with Class Low-A Palm Beach, Soto belted a solo home run against the visiting Marlins minor-league squad. Soto, a 22-year-old infielder has a career .254 average and a .691 OPS in 323 minor-league games since signing as an international free agent in 2016.

