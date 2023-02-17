JUPITER, Fla. — Whatever sting he felt in the room as the Cardinals’ representatives presented blunt, pointed reasons their All-Star closer did not have the strength of season he thought had faded by the time Ryan Helsley returned to camp.

But not the echo – or the motivation it offered.

Helsley returned to the Cardinals’ spring training complex the day after an arbiter decided against his case and awarded him the team’s offer of a $2.15 million contract for the coming season. Helsley, fresh off a sub-2.00 ERA season and All-Star appearance as one of the top relievers in the game, had argued for a $3 million salary. The arbitration process pits players against teams in what can be an acrimonious arena, and Helsley acknowledged that hearing how the team’s criticisms could feel, at times, personal. They did not linger, he insisted.

“You definitely understand that it is a business, and I respect that part of it,” Helsley said. “Yeah, it was definitely tough to hear some of the stuff, for sure. You think you do some things good, but they still find ways to tell you that you’re not good. It’s definitely (difficult) to go in there and swallow and take that on the chin, if you will.”

Helsley's teammate and fellow reliever Genesis Cabrera has his hearing with the team Friday afternoon in the Tampa Bay area.

Helsley, 28, went 9-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 19 saves for the Cardinals. His ERA+ of 306 was 206% above the league average. He also struck out 94 batters in 64 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals and Helsley’s representatives did discuss a multi-year contract ahead of the hearing, and even explored a framework similar to what the Phillies accomplished this week for right-hander Seranthony Dominguez. Philadelphia signed their hotshot reliever to a two-year, $7.25-million extension that also includes an $8-million option for a third year.

That buys out all of Dominguez’s remaining arbitration years.

Helsley and the Cardinals could not come to an agreement on a similar structure, a source described. Helsley has two more years of arbitration, though he said he hopes to avoid the hearing in the future years.

He remains open to discussing an extension with the team.

“It’s tough but you understand the process of it all,” Helsley said. “Obviously, as players, we wish it was a little different but I think hopefully there won’t be a next time, but who knows?”