QUESTION: Was Yadi's bat flip and throat-slit motion directed at Acuna? (I saw Acuna do the throat slit when he caught the last out of Game 3.). Are the Cardinals using Acuna's demonstrative play as an added motivator?
BENFRED: Sure seemed like it. That's one of those moments that happens, then the players act like it didn't happen. Also seemed like Marcell Ozuna, who sometimes does a version of a shuffle step around third base similar to Acuna's, really, really turned his up a notch after his home runs. That step, and the look to Carlos, was what fired up Martinez in Atlanta.
These two teams don't love each other, if that's what you're asking, and the Cardinals seem to directly be focused on Acuna while the rest of the Braves try to play it down.
Here's what Ozzie Albies said about it:
"I mean, Acuna hit that big homer for us to put the game closer. And he did his thing. And Carlos Martinez didn't like it. But it's a baseball game. Just shake it off and keep going. We've got to focus on Game 4 and win it."
The Braves didn't win Game 4. They have not shaken off Acuna. He's still winning his battle against Martinez, by the way. That ground-rule double in the ninth was not far away from being a homer.