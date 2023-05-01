Major League Baseball has succeeded in picking up the pace of its games with the rule changes it made this season, data for March and April shows.

A Post-Dispatch analysis of regular-season box scores since 1901 shows games in 2023 are lasting an average of 158.8 minutes. That's around 35 minutes shorter than they were in 2021, when baseball reached an all-time high of 193.8 minutes per game.

Until this most recent intervention, the trend for decades was upward. In fact, at the peak in 2021, baseball had reached a point at which games were running nearly twice as long as they were a century earlier — an average game in 1903 took just one hour and 40 minutes.

Looking at individual teams this season, those playing the longest and shortest games so far are MLB's worst two teams. The Kansas City Royals (7-22) are averaging 2½ hours; while games involving the Oakland Athletics (6-23), are lasting almost 170 minutes.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are just a hair above the league average, at 159.1 minutes.

Only four nine-inning games have gone past 200 minutes so far this season, and the Cardinals had one of those at Busch Stadium: their 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays on opening day, which ran for 218 minutes.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the longest nine-inning game so far in 2023 has been the highest-scoring contest: A slugfest Saturday in which the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 16-11. They played at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, where the ball was carrying well: the teams combined for 11 homers. In all, the offensive exhibition took 224 minutes.

The Post-Dispatch also compared runs scored versus minutes played in nine-inning games and found that this season's rules changes also have shortened the intervals between runs. Last season, MLB games averaged 21.6 minutes per run scored. That figure is 4 minutes lower this year, at 17.2.

Cardinals' home games at Busch Stadium are more action-packed than the league average, taking 15.9 minutes per run scored.

