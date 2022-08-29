‘Baseball needs that’: Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright gets mic’d up prior to start vs. Braves

For Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, there’s one aspect of watching a football game on TV that has always stuck out to him.

“Sometimes when I'm watching a football game, when they mic a player up, that's my favorite part of the whole thing — getting the inside access,” Wainwright said following the Cardinals’ 6-3 win.

So when ESPN approached the veteran right-hander about the possibility of getting mic’d up for a pregame interview during its ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ broadcast, he immediately saw the benefit of letting fans follow his pregame routine.

“I thought, you know, 'Baseball needs that a little bit. Baseball needs that.' I was glad to be able to do that today. I thought it was fun,” said Wainwright, who was mic’d up while he stretched in the outfield and warmed in the bullpen for his start against the Braves.

Whereas NFL players who get mic’d up during games aren't typically interviewed while doing so, viewers on Sunday got the chance to see Wainwright warm-up and field questions from ESPN commentator and former American League Cy Young winner David Cone.

Wainwright explained to Cone on how his Class AA pitching coach Mike Alvarez helped him find a better pregame routine while in the Braves farm system. Wainwright also told the story of the new lightning bolt design cut into his hair, which came at the request of his son.

The veteran righty even joked of his stoic nature as to make any Braves players watching “think like I’m mad,” Wainwright said during the broadcast.

More than anything, the 40-year-old relished in the opportunity to give young pitchers some insight into how much value he puts into success during a pregame bullpen session.

“I've never seen a warm-up on the back of a baseball card one time in my whole life. It was something great, but I was able to, you know, separate (being mic'd up) from the game while also knowing I needed to deliver afterwards,” Wainwright said.

After an hour-long rain delay pushed back the originally scheduled 6:05 p.m. first pitch, Wainwright turned off the mic, headed into the Cardinals' dugout, and backed up his explanation.

Wainwright struck out Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson on three called strikes to begin the Sunday finale. He followed that by retiring Braves sluggers Matt Olson and Austin Riley to finish the first inning with just eight pitches.

Wainwright completed 6 2/3 innings and was charged with two runs in the series-clinching win.

He was lifted from the game with runners on the corners and two outs in the seventh as manager Oliver Marmol elected to call on All-Star reliver Ryan Helsley from the bullpen to face the top of Atlanta’s batting order. Both came runners left on came in to score after Helsley surrendered a homer to Swanson.

By notching his 16th quality start of the season, Wainwright felt like he backed up his theory on pregame success.

“I was hyper focused on execution the first inning, especially that first batter,” Wainwright said. “I really wanted that first batter. I wanted that first batter bad, just so that that made sense to everybody.

"But I also wanted to just prove that what I was saying out there was true and that that was just a warm up. I didn't put any stock of what was coming out of my hand into the game at all.”