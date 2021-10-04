'Be prepared for stress': Share your tips for postseason fans, and read what others have said

"Be prepared for 'stress.' The instant your pitcher gets to a 2-0 count, you'll be out of you chair, biting your nails, pacing, cussing the guy's name until the inning is safely over (hopefully)."

From Mike Ijames, of Republic, Mo.:

"Always fear the second string catcher on the opposing team. They often come up with big at bats, big games, or big series, then are never heard of, or from again. They are remembered only in infamy by the fans of the team they knocked out of the playoffs."

From Dennis Murphy, of California:

"Don't watch the game at a party at a friend's house. Too many bandwagoners asking insipid questions. Inevitably, one or two fans of the opposing team will be there ruining the mo-jo. Someone will inevitably walk in front of the screen at the wrong time and their dog probably won't be trained at getting his face out of your lap.

"Stay at home. Sit in your lucky chair or stand in your lucky spot. Once you win that first game, wear that same shirt and same hat the rest of the way through till game No. 12 is won! Don't kick your dog in case you lose, you'll need them to walk around the neighborhood working off your grief.