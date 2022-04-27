Benches clear: Fans, media react to Cardinals' brawl with Mets

When the benches cleared in the eighth inning of the Cardinals game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Twitter blew up with observations, excitement and, of course, jokes.
Here are some reactions from media members and Cardinals fans.
Here's that full benches-clearing sequence. You can see Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp throwing Pete Alonso to the ground around the 0:24 mark. pic.twitter.com/sTgo1hyvY4— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 27, 2022
Not only did we get a win today— Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) April 27, 2022
We got an iconic gif that will live on in Cardinals history forever pic.twitter.com/wuyvySlbee
Now I'm kinda wondering who the strongest Canadian on the Cardinals is— VHS (@VanHicklestein) April 27, 2022
Cardinals took exception to almost getting hit high. Seems like they forgot about all the Mets that actually got hit, especially the one in the head this series— Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) April 27, 2022
Have seen a lot of Mets fans (and players lol) complaining about how much the Cardinals hit them— Chris (@Chriftopher) April 27, 2022
Tbf, the Cardinals hit them a lot, 5 times to be exact. The problem is, clearly none of those had intent, and the Cardinals were hit (or nearly hit) just as much, so here's a thread
You know what? Sign me TF up for a Mets and Cardinals NLCS right now. #STLCards— Tweeto (@triveratops) April 27, 2022
The Cardinals-Mets NLCS this year is gonna be one for the ages— Quinn (@QuinnSTLCards) April 27, 2022
I love me some Stubby Clapp @Cardinals #stlcards pic.twitter.com/KAVsdblLvg— Lee Richardson (@WilliamLeeRich) April 27, 2022
First baseball game of the year 😂 #Cardinals #baseball pic.twitter.com/dXBvcjnaXI— Lauren M (@Lauren_Chaise) April 27, 2022
Pete Alonso: “If I wanted to put someone in the hospital, I easily could. I was trying to protect my guys.”— Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 27, 2022
Said he respects Arenado, but he thought the Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, jumping on him from behind was “cheap.” Alonso would’ve preferred if Clapp came right at him.
It's so entertaining watching pitchers in the bullpen immediately stop what they're doing to sprint onto the field in a benches-clearing incident.— Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) April 27, 2022
One Cardinals player just said screw the gate and hopped over the bullpen wall. pic.twitter.com/AzH26cYByL
The Bullpen Waterboy Intern for the Cardinals thought this was his moment!pic.twitter.com/gtyhBS78V8— ⚾️CPA⚾️ (@MrMet_CPA) April 27, 2022
⚠️ The National Weather Service has issued a SHAKNADO WARNING for the greater St. Louis area!!! ⚠️ #STLCARDS pic.twitter.com/oW6MuFifrN— Ev@n L@ber (@NWBearcat29) April 27, 2022