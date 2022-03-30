BenFred: It's time for a Cardinals tradition — preparing your opening day lineup

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: What’s your opening-day lineup?

A: Now, we can do this. I said in one of the chats before I came down to Florida that I wanted to wait to see if the Cardinals added a bat or two. They added two for platoon designated hitter duties: Corey Dickerson and Albert Pujols. I’m not expecting more additions now. So, if the Pirates’ opening-day starter is righthander Mitch Keller, Marmol is going to have to decide if he starts Dickerson at DH instead of Pujols on day one. Usually, it’s going to be Dickerson against righties and Pujols against lefties — at least unless performance decides otherwise. But on day one, you play Albert Pujols. At least I would. Pujols has started 21 consecutive opening days dating back to his Cardinals debut, and I doubt his first one back is going to be spent on the bench. If the Pirates’ opening-day starter is Jose Quintana, a lefty, that's a lot easier on Marmol. If it's Quintana, here would be my opening day lineup. It gets some speed rolling down toward the bottom of the lineup, after the power rolls through. Feel free to tell me why I’m wrong.

Carlson Goldschmidt O'Neill Arenado Pujols DeJong Molina Edman Bader

Q: Can we assume the main catalyst in the Albert Pujols signing was the inability of Juan Yepez to impress in Jupiter, or is it as most people believe, a public relations move that will sell tickets and bobbleheads?

A: It's all of that, and more. And it doesn’t have to be so negative. Pujols will sell tickets and move merchandise, whether he succeeds or not. He's good business. But there is a baseball reason, too. He can still crush left-handed pitching, and he did it even better than usual once the Dodgers made him a part-time player after the Angels released him. That fit made sense to the Cardinals, if Pujols was interested in the role, once the DH was in play, for sure, in the NL. If Juan Yepez had set camp on fire, there were folks in the organization who would have pushed for him to get the chance instead of blocking him with a Pujols addition, but he didn't. The organization isn't giving up on him or anything, but the lobbying for Pujols got more and more lobbyists as camp continued. If Molina, Wainwright, Arenado and the manager want a guy, and he's only going to cost $2.5 million, and he's open to the role, and he moves tickets and merch, and the internal option is not crushing it ... it became something close a no-brainer. And yes, it does mean the Cardinals completely changed their tune about Yepez. That's happened before. Remember the trust in Matt Carpenter at third base before the move for Nolan Arenado? And all the examples before that?

Q: Do you think the Cardinals bringing back Pujols makes it more or less likely — or changes nothing — about Adam Wainwright deciding if he will or will not retire after this season?

A: Wainwright said here this week that he's likely to retire after this season but he does not want to make anything official before he knows for sure. He is being pulled to spend more time with family, understandably so, but he's also feeling so good and pitching so well that he isn't sure he wants to walk away after this season just yet — and he really doesn't want to be a guy who announces something, then changes his mind. Why the Cardinals keep referring to this as his final season, I'm not sure. It's kind of weird. Better marketing, I suppose, to pitch this as three guys going out together, but Wainwright has repeated, including yesterday, that his mind is not yet made up. If he wins a World Series, he's out I would imagine. If he doesn't and is close to a Cooperstown conversation, that would be a pull to come back, too. Depends on how this year goes. He's leaning toward calling it, but isn't convinced yet, no matter how often the Cardinals lump him in with Molina and Pujols.

Q: If Pujols really struggles, how long will the Cardinals let him keep a roster spot?

A: The Cardinals are not going to cut Pujols.

If he stinks and can't hit, he would retire.

They're going to avoid putting him in a position to fail like that, though, at least they should.

At best he's a DH against lefties who can do some DH-ing against righties and play some first base.

At worst he's a bench bat who rarely gets used.

At worst worst worst, he bails early, or gets hurt.

Q: What kind of presence will Pujols be in the clubhouse?

A: Here's a cool story about that. Yesterday, Wainwright said he saw some young Cardinals hitters getting ready to leave for the day. They had showed and changed, were headed for the door. Then they realized Albert and Yadi were in the batting cages. So they went back to their lockers, changed back into their workout gear, and went into the cages to watch and hit with those guys. That's what he brings. The reputation of one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time, and a willingness to share his insight and advice.

Q: Does the Pujols return steal some thunder from the celebration of Molina and Wainwright?

A: If Wainwright and Molina are cool with it, who am I to object?

We knew Molina wanted it.

I asked Wainwright about it yesterday.

He laughed at me for asking, as if to say, are you kidding me?

"We want to win, and he helps us win," was his response. Wainwright was part of the lobbying team that pushed for Pujols.

So, there's the answer on that.

He was all in.

Q: What are your impressions of the starting pitching performances so far this spring?

A: The team is very high on Dakota Hudson. Wainwright looks ready and feels good. He's always tinkering, this time on becoming more unpredictable in his pitch sequencing. Drew VerHagen has impressed, and hitters seem like they don't quite know what to make of him. Steven Matz was not sharp last time out but insisted that is fixable. He needs to stay out of the meat of the zone and keep stuff down, so those hits turn into grounders the defense can field. Miles Mikolas was on backfield for last start so hard to read too much into that; it was because the Cardinals wanted a more game-like look at VerHagen, they said. It would be nice to see some guys not named Wainwright pitch deeper into Grapefruit League games in this final week. He’s the only one who has pitched five innings in a game at this point. Don’t expect long starts from starters to start the season, unless it’s Wainwright.

Q: Have the Cardinals reduced the gap between their team and the pitching-rich Brewers?

A: Good question. I wouldn't sleep on the Brewers. As long as that front office is intact and the manager is Craig Counsell, they should be viewed as a legitimate threat to win the division. The Cardinals pitching feels similar to last season in some ways. You can see how it could work out. You could see how it could not. And injuries during spring training thinned depth considerably, just like last year. The hope for the Cardinals is an increased commitment to not tolerating walks and keeping the ball on the ground will feed an elite defense. Gotta keep the ball in the ballpark though, and there are going to be games where hits get through on a pitch-to-contact staff.

Q: PECOTA projections are again underwhelmed by the Cardinals roster, assigning an 80-ish win total and a slight chance of making the playoffs. Can we assume the front office will be quicker to fix problems on the fly this season?

A: Those projections don't mean much, and they are usually down on the Cardinals, whether they wind up having a good season or a ho-hum one. That said, there are plenty of reasons to have legitimate questions about this team. Rotation performance and depth, for sure. Paul DeJong's bat. Rookie manager. And more. The good news for the Cardinals is the division is pretty weak outside of the Brewers, and the playoffs have expanded. This should be a playoff team. We also know teams that make deep runs find ways to get better as they find out what they do and don't have during the season, and the Cardinals have not done that aggressively for a while, so editing and adjusting the team as games provide proof of what can be counted on and what must be improved is a big factor. The Cardinals need to get out of the habit of talking about in-season improvements like it is rocket science. Fans know better.

Q: With Javonte Perkins returning to SLU, does this make the Billikens the Atlantic-10 favorite? What’s up with Jordan Nesbitt leaving?

A: They should be an at-large NCAA Tournament team next season. No excuses. Good talent returning and coming in. I have heard good things about junior college transfer Sincere Parker, and would not be surprised if Travis Ford lands a Power 5 transfer guard as well.

As for Nesbitt, I don’t think he’s going to love the feedback he gets from the NBA draft projections. He’s bounced around a lot between AAU programs and colleges, and another transfer now might be the best move. He’s talented but has a bad habit of questionable decision making on the court.

Q: Is there any sense that Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill are annoyed the Cardinals are playing hard ball during arbitration?

A: Bader gets it. O'Neill seemed a little miffed there wasn't more momentum toward an extension, but he's not pouting about it or anything like that. He's on a mission to make his case this season. That's the best way I can put it. He knows last season was a big one and that this season needs to be a follow-up, if he wants to prove he's the kind of player he thinks he is.

Q: Which 10 relievers come to St. Louis with the Cardinals?

A: With VerHagen probably securing the fifth starter spot out of the gate, looks like Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Kodi Whitley, Nick Wittgren, TJ. McFarland, Genesis Cabrera, Aaron Brooks and Jake Woodford, who likely pitches piggy-back style with Dakota Hudson in the beginning. Jake Walsh, Zach McAllister could get in the mix at No. 10, or a surprise.

Q: I am excited about the Dennis Gates hire at Mizzou. Is that so bad? Also, what do you think made Mizzou think he was THE answer?

A: Gates has made a good first impression. That's certainly better than the alternative. He is going to promote his recruiting more than Cuonzo Martin, which is smart, because that plays well with recruits, media that covers recruiting and fans. He's much more willing to play the social media game that football coach Eli Drinkwitz excels at, and that's a must these days. It can help build good energy until wins and losses are earned on the court.

Mizzou liked how Gates built Cleveland State up from a mess he inherited there, and the leaders there think his encouraging recruiting and development at Florida State as an assistant will bode well for the talent he can get at Mizzou. He's got good connections to junior college as well, and good players can be found there. He just got one of the highest-ranked ones, to start off his class at Mizzou. That’s a good sign.

Q: What’s your over-under on Pujols home runs in 2022?

A: 12.5

