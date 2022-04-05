BenFred: What’s a fair expectation for Paul DeJong — and the Cardinals' 5-7 lineup spots — this season?

Check out the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with readers

Q: What is a fair expectation for Paul DeJong this season? And partly because he will likely appear in in this stretch of the lineup, will the 5-6-7 spots in the Cardinals lineup be what makes or breaks this offense this season?

A: If DeJong could produce the on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of a league-average No. 6 hitter, that would be swell.

To that he adds excellent to elite-ish defense.

That's a producing, plus player on this team, and one who is on the kind of affordable contract that should allow for bigger spending elsewhere.

Last season, the MLB average OPS for a No. 6 hitter was .722.

DeJong's career OPS is a .756, but the past two seasons he's been below .680.

Labeling that 5-6-7 stretch of the lineup as make-or-break seems pretty fair to me. That is the stretch of a lineup that tends to thump for great teams, hold its own for good teams, and fizzle for bad teams.

The Cardinals in the recent past have talked about a long lineup, but under-delivered on proving they have one. This one could be that one they talked about — if the DH provides above-average production and DeJong carries over what has become an encouraging spring training. Don't overlook the bottom of things with Harrison Bader/Tommy Edman, either. That's some serious speed that could feed the top/middle of the order as it rolls over. If there's a gulch between the two, things will not flow like they should.

Q: There is a lot of youth and inexperience in this Cardinals bullpen. Is that a sign of impressive talent — or a lack of quality?

A: Of the things to criticize the Cardinals about, not overpaying for "proven" relief should not be one of them. Some of their worst contracts in recent memory have been to "proven" relievers. And some of their best relief performances have come from young arms that have grown into roles vacated by spent arms not delivering in the roles they were paid handsomely to fill. So, sign me up for the youth infusion in the bullpen, where roles are decided by the matchup and day, and guys are on board with that from the jump.

Q: Do you think the Cardinals are keeping some salary space available for in-season moves if the team looks promising?

A: The Cardinals look to me like they could be positioned nicely to take on a pricier starting pitcher from a declining, selling-off team if they accept a big salary in order to protect their favorite prospects — and if they wind up really needing starting pitching help, which is not hard to imagine considering the fingers that are crossed with this current group. There will be teams that are looking to sell off and dump cash, especially ones that are not in such great shape coming out of the pandemic and lockout with a Pujols-palooza pumping ticket sales. The Cardinals are going to wind up making money on Pujols’ $2.5 million deal. I think it’s fair to expect them to feed some of that back into in-season roster upgrades as long as fans are flocking to the ballpark and the team is trending in a competitive direction. By taking on more money in another team’s cash dump, you can decrease the prospect ask in a trade. The Cardinals don’t want to give up their top prospects. There is another way.

Q: I have not read one publication that predicts anything more than a middle-of-the-pack finish for the Cardinals, and some don’t foresee a playoff appearance, even after postseason expansion. Based on your observations, are these low-ceiling predictions out of line?

A: The National League Central is not very good outside of the Brewers, and the playoffs have expanded.

I think the Cardinals are a playoff team, because of those reasons.

I'm not convinced they are a legitimate World Series contender leaving this camp.

I picked them to finish second in the division, behind the Brewers.

I think the Cardinals will need to be more aggressive as the season plays out, if they are determined to go deep. They did beef up their DH options once spring stated. Adding Pallante to the bullpen despite him not being on the 40-man is a sign of resisting the urge to make the move of least inconvenience to prioritize what they think is the right move for the sake of winning now. I'm curious to see how the starting pitching bet plays out. The Cardinals are confident they have enough, and they're poised to go nontraditional with the fifth spot, at least while Flaherty is on the mend. Could work, or could be a repeat of last year's inning crisis.

Some of the bets the Cardinals made will cash in. Some won't. I'm most curious in how the front office responds to it in real time. I get wanting to trust the team you built, but the Cardinals have developed a bat habit of not reacting to needs soon enough once the season starts, especially compared to division-rival Brewers, and this once again looks like a two-team race.

Q: If the Cardinals do miss the postseason, as multiple projections predict, what will ownership do?

A: Only Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. can answer that one.

I did a bit of a double-take when DeWitt trotted this line out earlier this spring, when asked about the Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina tour: “A lot of times when there are farewell tours, you have players who are not really contributing,” DeWitt told Post-Dispatch teammate Derrick Goold. “The three names that we have there, we expect them to contribute greatly to a potential championship."

That's probably as close as you are going to hear the measured owner say he's expecting his front office to have this team playing deep into the postseason.

I don’t think he would view a postseason miss as acceptable in 2022.

Q: Was it just me, or was it weird that the Kansas-North Carolina national championship game flat out ignored the NCAA trouble both programs have been in in the not so distant past?

A: I don't think it's a broadcast's responsibility to revisit every bad thing that has happened with a program over the course of history, but the fact the unsettled NCAA investigation into Kansas' place in the FBI investigation into corruption in college hoops was never once mentioned during the game? Yeah, that's pretty bad. Not surprising. But bad. Bill “Aw Shucks” Self is very good at minimizing the cloud hanging over his head — and very few people want to point to it, it seems. Sorry to be that guy, but it's not a great message for all of the coaches who were watching that game. Win big enough, and no one cares. Some do, of course. But they're outnumbered. Heavily.

Q: If Albert Pujols has a decent season (say 16 home runs and a .250 average) do you think he would come back one more time to get that 700th homer?

A: No, he's made it pretty clear this is it.

Yadier Molina as well.

Adam Wainwright is the only one — despite the front office's talking points — who is saying he is undecided about 2023 at this time.

Q: Does Blues GM Doug Armstrong have to trade Jordan Binnington this offseason? Could he swap regrettable contracts with another team, or would he have to sweeten the deal with draft picks included?

A: I still think a lot of that depends on how this season plays out. If you make the playoffs, and then if you make a push, and it's Husso over Binnington that whole time, then I don't think you can go back to Binnington. So you have to make a change. If you fizzle out with both goalies, it's a bit of a different story. Army had a player on his hands just last season that seemed like a must-trade, in Vladimir Tarasenko. He didn't, and was rewarded for his patience. Dumping prospects or draft picks you want to get rid of a player you don’t doesn’t sound like Army’s kind of deal.

Q: Jordan Walker is headed to Class AA at 19 years old? Did I read that right?

A: You did.

Nolan Gorman was 21 when he made his first Class AA appearance, for context.

For a totally unfair reference, Mike Trout also was 19 at Class AA. Same for Juan Soto — for eight games. No pressure!

It's hard to be anything but impressed by Jordan Walker. His at-bats draw a crowd. And they are loud. He's very tall, tall enough to at least wonder if he is a third basemen long-term. Just based off his build, he looks more like a corner outfielder.

Q: Do you think Tyler O’Neill and the Cardinals will agree to an extension soon?

A: I could see him winding up getting a deal similar to Harrison Bader, not necessarily price-wise but intent-wise — something that buys out his arbitration years so this doesn't become an annual thing, while setting the stage for bigger contract discussions before his first crack at free agency. If I were the Cardinals, that would make sense. If I'm O'Neill, and the money is right, same thing. But I would want to see O'Neill have another full season without missing significant time due to injury issues before I give him a long deal after his career-best season.

Q: Any intel on how the Cardinals hit the Pirates’ opening-day starter?

A: Arenado, Carlson, DeJong and Molina had to be happy to see JT Brubaker announced as the Pirates' opening day starter.

Arenado is 5-for-11 off him with a homer and four doubles.

Carlson is four-for-10 with a double.

DeJong is 3-for-7 with two homers.

Molina is 4-for-6.

