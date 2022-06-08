 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Best Podcast in Baseball: Ben Verlander on the resilient joy of baseball, Cardinals, and 'Flippin' Bats'

  • 0

Ben Verlander, FOXSports.com baseball analyst and host of FOX Sports' award-winning podcast 'Flippin' Bats,' joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss how joy and personality are ways to promote the game of baseball, not grumbling and nostalgia. Nominated for two Hashtag Sports Award for his coverage of the 2021 World Series, Verlander also discusses his minor-league career, the imposing Ty Cobb picture in Lakeland, Fla., a change in June urgency in the 2022 season, and what it was like watching his brother, Justin, face the Cardinals during the 2006 World Series. He also recalls the scouting report he saw on Alex Reyes when the two played against each other in the Florida State League. Verlander, a top-rated player for MLB The Show, can be found on Twitch, Twitter (@BenVerlander), and his podcast (@FllippinBatsPod) is available where you found this podcast, plus it has a spot in YouTube.

The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News