Best Podcast in Baseball: Ben Verlander on the resilient joy of baseball, the Cardinals, and 'Flippin' Bats'

Ben Verlander, FOXSports.com baseball analyst and host of FOX Sports' award-winning podcast 'Flippin' Bats,' joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss how joy and personality are ways to promote the game of baseball, not grumbling and nostalgia. Nominated for two Hashtag Sports Award for his coverage of the 2021 World Series, Verlander also discusses his minor-league career, the imposing Ty Cobb picture in Lakeland, Fla., a change in June urgency in the 2022 season, and what it was like watching his brother, Justin, face the Cardinals during the 2006 World Series. He also recalls the scouting report he saw on Alex Reyes when the two played against each other in the Florida State League. Verlander, a top-rated player for MLB The Show, can be found on Twitch, Twitter (@BenVerlander), and his podcast (@FllippinBatsPod) is available where you found this podcast, plus it has a spot in YouTube.